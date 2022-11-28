Kremlin Denies Media Reports About Russia’s Alleged Plans to Leave ZNPP
Samizdat – 28.11.2022
MOSCOW – Media reports alleging that Russia plans to leave the city of Energodar and the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant (NPP) are not true, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.
“There is no need to look for some signs where there are none and cannot be,” Peskov told reporters, commenting on the allegations.
Late on Sunday, Western and Ukrainian media reported about Russia’s alleged intention to withdraw from the region. Last week, Petro Kotin, the head of Ukrainian energy enterprise Energoatom, told a national television that there were signs of Russian troops preparing to leave the Zaporozhye NPP.
Located on the left bank of the Dnepr River, the Zaporozhye NPP is the largest nuclear power plant in Europe by number of units and output. During the military operation in Ukraine, launched by Russia on February 24, the nuclear plant and surrounding area went under the control of Russian forces and have since been shelled many times. Russia and Ukraine blame each other for the attacks.
Share this:
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- More
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
Related
November 28, 2022 - Posted by aletho | Fake News, Mainstream Media, Warmongering | Russia, Ukraine
No comments yet.
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
Featured Video
Israel and the Assassinations of The Kennedy brothers
For more videos go to the Aletho News – Video Category
or go to
Aletho News Archives – Video-Images
From the Archives
How Billions in COVID Stimulus Funds Led Hospitals to Prioritize ‘Treatments’ That Killed, Rather Than Cured
The Defender | January 24, 2022
As reported last week by The Defender, federal monies from the 2020 and 2021 COVID stimulus bills dramatically reshaped K-12 educational priorities, turning American school officials into lackeys for federal agencies more intent on masking and vaccinating every last child than on supporting meaningful education.
So, too, with the stimulus-induced reshaping of hospital priorities.
In the second half of a January interview on Del Bigtree’s “The Highwire” — “COVID-19: Following the Money” — policy analyst A.J. DePriest reported on the untoward consequences set into motion as a result of COVID funds provided to hospitals.
Managed by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), the federal government allocated a total of $186.5 billion to the Provider Relief Fund (PRF), with two-thirds ($121.3 billion) disbursed as of January 2022.
The first tranche of $50 billion for hospitals and other Medicare providers — “for healthcare-related expenses or lost revenues … attributable to COVID-19” — began flying out the door in April 2020.
Almost immediately, alert doctors and astute journalists warned the Medicare add-on payments built into the relief package created perverse incentives unfriendly to patients’ interests.
As summarized by Dr. Scott Jensen — former Minnesota state senator and current gubernatorial candidate — “anytime healthcare intersects with dollars it gets awkward.”
Nearly two years down the road, the “awkwardness” is increasingly difficult to hide.
In the view of DePriest and many others, HHS’s stimulus slush fund has been every bit as dangerous for hospital patients as the U.S. Department of Education’s handouts have been for the nation’s schoolchildren. … continue
Blog Roll
-
Join 2,471 other followers
Visits Since December 2009
- 6,066,675 hits
Looking for something?
Archives
Calendar
CategoriesAletho News Civil Liberties Corruption Deception Economics Environmentalism Ethnic Cleansing, Racism, Zionism Fake News False Flag Terrorism Full Spectrum Dominance Illegal Occupation Mainstream Media, Warmongering Malthusian Ideology, Phony Scarcity Militarism Progressive Hypocrite Russophobia Science and Pseudo-Science Solidarity and Activism Subjugation - Torture Supremacism, Social Darwinism Timeless or most popular Video War Crimes Wars for Israel
Tags9/11 Afghanistan Africa AIPAC al-Qaeda Argentina Australia BBC Benjamin Netanyahu Brazil Canada CDC Central Intelligence Agency China CIA CNN Colombia Covid-19 COVID-19 Vaccine Da’esh Donald Trump Egypt European Union Facebook FBI France Gaza Germany Google Hamas Hebron Hezbollah Hillary Clinton Human rights India Iran Iraq ISIS Israel Israeli settlement Japan Jerusalem Joe Biden Korea Latin America Lebanon Libya Middle East National Security Agency NATO New York Times North Korea NSA Obama Pakistan Palestine Qatar Russia Sanctions against Iran Saudi Arabia Syria The Guardian Turkey Twitter UAE UK Ukraine United Nations United States USA Venezuela Washington Post West Bank Yemen Zionism
Recent Comments
coinherencecoinheren… on German Statesman Slams EU Lead… Peter on EU accuses US of profiteering… raggs12 on German Statesman Slams EU Lead… 5 dancing shlomos on The FDA murders one of their… Peter on Pfizer CEO, who said online “m… brianharryaustralia on Who is Dr. Asish Jha (Presiden… Danse on ‘Hate Speech’ laws: Welcome to… jbthring on Pfizer CEO, who said online “m… Eddy Schmid on Former CIA analyst on Twitter:… Eddy Schmid on Russian Region Bordering Balti… Peter on Pfizer CEO, who said online “m… aletho on ‘Hate Speech’ laws: Welcome to…
Aletho News
- German Statesman Slams EU Leaders’ Spinelessness, Demands NATO’s Dismemberment, Closure of US Bases November 28, 2022
- Kremlin Denies Media Reports About Russia’s Alleged Plans to Leave ZNPP November 28, 2022
- Gazprom to mothball Nord Stream pipelines – Kommersant November 28, 2022
- EU accuses US of profiteering from Ukraine crisis November 28, 2022
- Russia Has Not Received Response From US and Ukraine Regarding Biolabs Near Its Borders: Envoy November 28, 2022
- Pfizer CEO, who said online “misinformation” is criminal, is found guilty of “misleading” vaccine statements November 28, 2022
- Faculty call on the UCs not to mandate boosters in perpetuity or accept liability for harms November 28, 2022
- Trump Says Justice Department is ‘Corrupt’ November 28, 2022
- The FDA murders one of their own November 28, 2022
- Senator Markey calls for Twitter regulation after Elon Musk ignored his letter November 27, 2022
- Former CIA analyst on Twitter: “this freedom of speech is just nonsense” November 27, 2022
- ‘Hate Speech’ laws: Welcome to Stasi Ireland! November 27, 2022
- Russian Region Bordering Baltics Has Been Repeatedly Probed by NATO Drones, Governor Reveals November 27, 2022
- Satellite Imagery Shows Extensive Destruction Of Ukraine Power Grid November 27, 2022
- High fuel prices to kill more Europeans than Ukraine war this winter November 27, 2022
- US Treasury Authorizes Chevron’s Transactions With Venezuela November 27, 2022
- V-Safe Part 1: After 464 Days, CDC Finally Coughed up Covid-19 Vaccine Safety Data Showing 7.7% of People Reported Needing Medical Care November 26, 2022
- As an Oncologist I Am Seeing People With Stable Cancer Rapidly Progress After Being Forced to Have a Booster November 26, 2022
OffGuardian
- The Emperor Elonicus November 28, 2022
- Voila! C’est ca! November 27, 2022
- Sand in the Gas Tank November 26, 2022
Richie Allen
- The Richie Allen Show Twitter Account Has Been Restored November 28, 2022
- Cambridge Dean Suggests That Jesus May Have Been A Tranny November 26, 2022
- Police Officers Told “Stop Virtue-Signalling & Get On With The Job!” November 26, 2022
- London Council Plans To Stop & Search Dog Walkers For Poo Bags November 26, 2022
Consent Factory
- The Emperor Elonicus November 27, 2022
If Americans Knew
- Two more Palestinians die after being shot by Israeli soldiers November 24, 2022
- Invading Israeli forces kill 16-year-old protester, injure 32 in Nablus November 23, 2022
- Invading Israeli soldiers kill another teen In Jenin November 21, 2022
Not A Lot Of People Know That
- Westminster’s Mad Hatter’s Tea Party November 28, 2022
- Climate Change Reducing What Yields–Latest BBC Lie November 28, 2022
- Germany Sets Windfall Tax At 90% November 27, 2022
- Environmental Levy Update November 25, 2022
No Tricks Zone
- Ace Forecaster Bastardi: “Something We Used To See In 1970s”, Warns Of “Spectacular Cold” November 27, 2022
- Happy Thanksgiving Weekend, Everybody! November 26, 2022
Indian Punchline
- Putin invokes Castro’s legacy November 24, 2022
- Multipolarity shows up in Kazakh steppes November 20, 2022
More Links
Contact:atheonews (at) gmail.com
Disclaimer
This site is provided as a research and reference tool. Although we make every reasonable effort to ensure that the information and data provided at this site are useful, accurate, and current, we cannot guarantee that the information and data provided here will be error-free. By using this site, you assume all responsibility for and risk arising from your use of and reliance upon the contents of this site.
This site and the information available through it do not, and are not intended to constitute legal advice. Should you require legal advice, you should consult your own attorney.
Nothing within this site or linked to by this site constitutes investment advice or medical advice.
Materials accessible from or added to this site by third parties, such as comments posted, are strictly the responsibility of the third party who added such materials or made them accessible and we neither endorse nor undertake to control, monitor, edit or assume responsibility for any such third-party material.
The posting of stories, commentaries, reports, documents and links (embedded or otherwise) on this site does not in any way, shape or form, implied or otherwise, necessarily express or suggest endorsement or support of any of such posted material or parts therein.
The word “alleged” is deemed to occur before the word “fraud.” Since the rule of law still applies. To peasants, at least.
Fair Use
This site contains copyrighted material the use of which has not always been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available in our efforts to advance understanding of environmental, political, human rights, economic, democracy, scientific, and social justice issues, etc. We believe this constitutes a ‘fair use’ of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit to those who have expressed a prior interest in receiving the included information for research and educational purposes. For more info go to: http://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/17/107.shtml. If you wish to use copyrighted material from this site for purposes of your own that go beyond ‘fair use’, you must obtain permission from the copyright owner.
DMCA Contact
This is information for anyone that wishes to challenge our “fair use” of copyrighted material.
If you are a legal copyright holder or a designated agent for such and you believe that content residing on or accessible through our website infringes a copyright and falls outside the boundaries of “Fair Use”, please send a notice of infringement by contacting atheonews@gmail.com.
We will respond and take necessary action immediately.
If notice is given of an alleged copyright violation we will act expeditiously to remove or disable access to the material(s) in question.
All 3rd party material posted on this website is copyright the respective owners / authors. Aletho News makes no claim of copyright on such material.
Leave a Reply