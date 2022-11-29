Aletho News

Creepy “Blue Whale” Suicide Symbol is Openly Glorified In Canada

Canadian Retailer Lambasted for Ad Promoting Assisted Suicide

Samizdat – November 29, 2022

A clip promoting the “beauty” of euthanasia sparked outrage online, as Canada plans to expand the application of medical assistance in dying (MAID) next year.

Retailer Simons has shocked Canada by releasing a commercial dubbed “All Is Beauty” supporting assisted suicide. The clip features a woman named Jennyfer Hatch who opted to end her life in October – reports suggest she suffered from Ehlers Danlos syndrome.

Many users called the ad “dystopian”, with some warning that Canadian authorities would force it onto people who are too poor to pay their medical bills.

The controversy regarding euthanasia regulations escalated in 2021 when Canada adopted bill c-7, making several crucial changes to the procedure’s requirements: the new law erased a safeguard that stipulated that people seeking assisted suicide need have a terminal illness, making their death reasonably foreseeable.

Starting next year, Canada will allow individuals suffering from mental illness to ask for euthanasia too.

Orchestrated Campaign to make Vulnerable “Useless Eaters” Kill Themselves

By Igor Chudov – November 28, 2022

What is this blue whale? Why is it important? … Read on

  1. Start with poofter tyrant TURDeau

    Comment by Larry | November 29, 2022 | Reply

  2. “Many users called the ad “dystopian”, with some warning that Canadian authorities would force it onto people who are too poor to pay their medical bills”.

    Was this article written by an American?

    Canada has a National Health Care system (which Canadians pay for, via their taxes, like ALL National Health systems worldwide). So, I doubt there are Canadians who are “Too poor to pay their medical bills (like so many Americans who do not have a National Health Care system).

    Comment by brianharryaustralia | November 29, 2022 | Reply

  3. perhaps it is even MORE beautiful to eradicate the failed leadership and all their hirelings/goy fools, the resulting population reductions of the evil useless leader’s filthy rich money junkies and such assorted waste, will be better for the planet and the remaining civilized humans to build back better. Sooner is better.

    Comment by NobodySAIDboo boo | November 29, 2022 | Reply


