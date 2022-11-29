“Jewish Power” Exists — Genocidally — in Israel

Head of the Jewish Power Party Itamar Ben-Gvir

Dave Chappelle recently joked that there are “two words in the English language that you should never say together in sequence. And those words are ‘the’ and ‘Jews.’”

But that isn’t the only banned two-word sequence. Another is “Jewish power.” As the Israeli-born musician-philosopher Gilad Atzmon says, “Jewish power is the power to suppress discussion on Jewish power.” So when Kanye West tried to talk about Jewish power, powerful Jews united to destroy him—as if that would somehow prove that Jewish power doesn’t exist.

Jewish power in North America and Europe mainly stems from the disproportionate presence of Jews in powerful positions in media, politics, and finance—a phenomenon best explained by such traditional Jewish values as education, ambition, and ethnic nepotism.* But nobody is allowed to mention nepotism. As Chappelle said, “If they’re black it’s a gang. If they’re Italian it’s a mob. If they’re Jewish it’s a coincidence and you should neeever speak about it.”

But there is one place where Jewish Power is openly discussed: Occupied Palestine. The new kingmaker in Israel is Itamar Ben-Gvir, the leader of the far-right Jewish Power Party. Ben-Gvir’s party secured 14 Knesset seats in the November elections, making it the third-largest party in Israel and the intimate partner of Benyamin Netanyahu in his return to the Prime Minister’s office.

In so-called Israel, Jewish Power means genocide. The Jewish Power party openly yearns for the extermination/expulsion of all non-Jews from historic Palestine. And though that position is not materially different from the unspoken policy of all of Zionism’s leaders since the beginning of the 20th century, Ben-Gvir and his party are now saying it in public—and working to hasten the advent of the “final solution to the Palestinian problem.” As Jewish Power continues to expand its influence, the slow-motion genocide of Palestine threatens to speed up exponentially.

Jewish Power leader Itamar Ben-Gvir clearly wants to kill every Arab he can get his bloody little Zionist hands on. Ben-Gvir practically worships the Zionist terrorist Baruch Goldstein, who murdered 29 praying Palestinian Muslims and wounded another 125 in the 1994 Hebron massacre. The Jewish Power leader actually hung a portrait of Goldstein in his living room, where it remained for years until his political advisors told him to take it down.

Paradoxically, Israel’s transformation into an admittedly genocidal entity could make its genocide of Palestine more difficult.

The Zionists have gotten away with their slow motion genocide of the Palestinians by posing as victims. Now that they are proudly proclaiming themselves genocide perpetrators, the occupiers of Palestine are alienating most of the world, including their Western supporters. Even the liberal and moderate Jews who constitute a significant element of Jewish power in the West are starting to waver—and younger Western Jews are beginning to turn away from Zionism entirely.**

Tellingly, one of the most fanatically pro-Zionist Jews in the American Establishment, Thomas Friedman, now says “The Israel We Knew Is Gone.” The previous Israel that Friedman “knew” was the one that practiced deniable genocide, and Friedman was one of the leading genocide deniers. Now that the Zionist genocide of Palestine is no longer deniable, Friedman is out of a job, and he isn’t happy about it.

Friedman cites US Senator Bob Menendez, who says the triumph of Jewish Power in Israel will “seriously erode bipartisan support in Washington.” How much erosion actually occurs remains to be seen. In 2015, during the height of Netanyahu’s feud with then-president Obama, the Israeli PM drew 28 standing ovations in a 47 minute speech to the US Congress—the most abject display of treasonous sycophancy in the history of the Republic. If he returns to Washington next year as head of an openly genocidal government, will Netanyahu only get a standing ovation every five minutes instead of every two minutes? Will a few dozen of the more than 500 congress-traitors remain seated and offer only tepid applause? That might hurt Bibi’s feelings. But it won’t erect any significant obstacles to the acceleration of Zionist ethnic cleansing.

In the past, Israel’s outrageous behavior, including its repeated attacks on the United States and murders of Americans, has been covered up by the Jewish-dominated mainstream media, America’s heavily Jewish-funded politicians, and, when necessary, Jewish-dominated organized crime groups working in sync with Israeli intelligence agencies and their American assets.*** Israel launched terrorist attacks against American targets in Egypt, murdered the Kennedys, slaughtered 34 sailors and wounded 174 in its attack on the USS Liberty, and was probably the primary force behind the September 11, 2001 false flag that killed nearly 3,000 people and tricked the US into launching a two-decade war on Israel’s enemies. Israeli forces have murdered Americans including Rachel Corrie and Shireen Abu Akleh without eliciting any meaningful protests from the US government or the Jewish-power-dominated mainstream media. Since Israel has literally gotten away with murder so many times, it seems unlikely that the US would ever stop Netanyahu and Jewish Power from accelerating the genocide of Palestine.

So who will stop the genocide? The Palestinians themselves, together with their regional and global supporters. The Axis of Resistance, consisting of Islamic Iran and its allies, has developed the military and political strength to deter the Netanyahu-Jewish Power axis of genocide. First consider the military equation. If genocidal Zionist extremists were to attempt the sudden large-scale murder and expulsion of Palestinians, the combined power of Hamas and other Palestinian militant groups, backed by the ever-expanding rocket reach of Hezbollah and the newly hypersonic-rocket-equipped Iranian military, has the power to resist at each step up the escalation ladder. That means that Israel’s regional nuclear monopoly has been effectively neutralized by the Axis of Resistance, which has achieved a Mutual Assured Destruction style balance of power by non-nuclear means—namely through its immense fleets of rockets with conventional warheads, including the new hypersonic missiles, that are sufficiently advanced and numerous to ensure that the Zionists’ leaky Iron Dome defense could not prevent Israel from being reduced to rubble if it came to an all-out-exchange.

Under the umbrella of its military deterrent, the Axis of Resistance will likely enjoy an ever-improving geopolitical balance of forces for the foreseeable future. Iran’s mending fences with Hezbollah, joining the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), cementing its de facto alliances with Russia and China, and dialing down tensions with Saudi Arabia should combine to benefit the Palestinian resistance against the newly-elected ultra-genocidal Zionists in Tel Aviv. (It is hard to imagine Saudi Arabia and the other Zionist-friendly Arab regimes actively assisting Netanyahu and Ben-Gvir in any “final solution to the Palestinian problem” scenario, especially now that the Saudis seem to be declaring their independence from the Zionist-infested US empire.)

The world, if not the dying US empire, is already displaying disgust with the almost-daily murders of young Palestinians by the proudly genocidal new regime. Citizens of various nations have been visibly shunning Israelis at the World Cup in Doha; countless videos show Israeli reporters being disgustedly rebuffed by World Cup attendees. Japanese, Brazilians, Qataris, and others have made it clear that the genocidal Zionist entity is not welcome in the community of nations. The triumph of Jewish Power in Tel Aviv seems to be sparking widespread revulsion against Zionism that may evolve into a de facto boycott of all things Israeli by an ever-increasing segment of the world’s population.

So the ever-more-brazen, ever-more-fanatical Zionist project, whose end goal has always been the extermination of the Palestinians and the replacement of Palestine by “Israel,” is digging its own grave. The harder it works to destroy Palestine, the greater the forces that arise against it. As the Qur’an states, “They plot and Allah plots, and Allah is the best of planners.”

Will the collapse of the psychopathic avatar of Jewish power in Palestine stimulate Jews to meditate, repent, return to God, and use what power they may possess for good rather than evil? One can only say insha’Allah. And Allah knows best.

*For illuminating discussions of Jewish ethnic nepotism, see Philip Weiss’s “Do Jews Dominate in American Media? And So What If We Do?” and the second half of Ron Unz’s “Challenging Racial Discrimination at Harvard.”

**The presence of justice-seeking Jews in powerful positions shows that Jewish power can have positive as well as negative repercussions, as illustrated by the disproportionate Jewish presence in the civil rights struggle and opposition to the Vietnam war during the 1960s. But of course it is only the negative aspects of Jewish power that we are not supposed to talk about.

**Whitney Webb’s One Nation Under Blackmail: The Sordid Union Between Intelligence and Crime That Gave Rise to Jeffrey Epstein traces the history of the secret government of the United States, which is dominated by Israel-loyal denizens of the overlapping worlds of intelligence and organized crime.