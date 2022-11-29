Aletho News

ΑΛΗΘΩΣ

The Monaco Battalion. Ukraine’s elite refugees on the Cote d’Azur

RT | November 24, 2022

Since the beginning of Russia’s military offensive in Ukraine, the US, EU, and their allies have provided Kiev with $126 billion worth of aid, a number almost equal to the country’s entire GDP. Moreover, millions of Ukrainians have found refuge in the EU, where they were given housing, food, work permits, and emotional support. The scope is huge, even by Western standards. Considering that the bloc has been funding Kiev while coping with an economic and energy crisis of its own, the assistance is perhaps especially notable.

Kiev bases its endless funding requests on the collapse of its economy, due to the war, and its need to “resist Russian aggression.” But is the aid reaching its intended destination?

While Ukraine has undergone a general mobilization affecting all men under the age of 60, many former and current high-ranking officials, politicians, businessmen, and oligarchs have moved to safety abroad – mainly to the EU. … continue

The Monaco Battalion 2

Investigation by Ukrainska Pravda | October 17, 2022

Writer and presenter: Mykhailo Tkach

Cameraman: Yaroslav Bondarenko

Director: Andrii Ihnatenko

English translation: Elina Beketova

Translation editor: Teresa Pearce

Join the Ukrainska Pravda Club: https://club.pravda.com.ua/?utm_sourc…

Website: https://www.pravda.com.ua

November 29, 2022 - Posted by | Corruption, Timeless or most popular, Video | ,

No comments yet.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

« Previous |

%d bloggers like this: