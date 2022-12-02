Ukraine war doubled Jewish migration to Israel
MEMO | December 2, 2022
An official Israeli report has revealed that the number of Jewish immigrants to Israel has doubled over 2022 following the Russian-Ukrainian war.
“The number of immigrants to Israel in 2022 has reached some 70,000, which is double the number of immigrants the country hosted last year,” the report read, according to Safa.
The study pointed out that the “majority of the Jewish immigrants were fleeing the escalating war in Ukraine,” adding that the immigrants were also “exploiting the Israeli government’s efforts to bring home all Jews in warring countries.”
“Fifty-four per cent of the immigrants this year arrived from Russia, 21 per cent arrived from Ukraine, five per cent from the United States, and four others from France,” the report read.
It pointed out that 22,000 of the Jewish immigrants were “recruited by the Israeli army over the last decade, 15,000 of whom had no families.”
Over the last decade, the Israeli army received a total of 6,440 doctors and 22,400 engineers, most of whom came from the former Soviet Union, according to official data.
Share this:
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- More
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
Related
December 2, 2022 - Posted by aletho | Ethnic Cleansing, Racism, Zionism | Israel, Palestine, Ukraine
No comments yet.
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
Featured Video
“HIGHLY EFFECTIVE”
For more videos go to the Aletho News – Video Category
or go to
Aletho News Archives – Video-Images
Film Review
Israeli politicians outraged by release of film depicting brutality of Israeli soldiers
MEMO | December 1, 2022
Outgoing Israeli Finance Minister, Avigdor Lieberman, criticised on Wednesday Jordanian film “Farha”, which depicts brutality of Israeli soldiers during 1948 Palestinian Nakba.
Lieberman also condemned Netflix over its decision to stream the film, which features Israeli army’s atrocities against Palestinians during the expulsion of more than 760,000 Palestinians from their homes and villages in 1948.
The film, which is directed by Jordanian filmmaker, Darin Sallam, tells the story of a 14-year-old Palestinian girl whose village comes under attack by Israeli Occupation gangs in 1948. The Jewish gangsters are also depicted executing Palestinian civilians.
It was featured in several international film festivals, including the 2021 Toronto International Film Festival. It will be available for streaming on Netflix as of Thursday. … Full article
Blog Roll
-
Join 2,471 other followers
Visits Since December 2009
- 6,074,020 hits
Looking for something?
Archives
Calendar
CategoriesAletho News Civil Liberties Corruption Deception Economics Environmentalism Ethnic Cleansing, Racism, Zionism Fake News False Flag Terrorism Full Spectrum Dominance Illegal Occupation Mainstream Media, Warmongering Malthusian Ideology, Phony Scarcity Militarism Progressive Hypocrite Russophobia Science and Pseudo-Science Solidarity and Activism Subjugation - Torture Supremacism, Social Darwinism Timeless or most popular Video War Crimes Wars for Israel
Tags9/11 Afghanistan Africa AIPAC al-Qaeda Argentina Australia BBC Benjamin Netanyahu Brazil Canada CDC Central Intelligence Agency China CIA CNN Colombia Covid-19 COVID-19 Vaccine Da’esh Donald Trump Egypt European Union Facebook FBI France Gaza Germany Google Hamas Hebron Hezbollah Hillary Clinton Human rights India Iran Iraq ISIS Israel Israeli settlement Japan Jerusalem Joe Biden Korea Latin America Lebanon Libya Middle East National Security Agency NATO New York Times North Korea NSA Obama Pakistan Palestine Qatar Russia Sanctions against Iran Saudi Arabia Syria The Guardian Turkey Twitter UAE UK Ukraine United Nations United States USA Venezuela Washington Post West Bank Yemen Zionism
Recent Comments
brianharryaustralia on Israel and US hold drills targ… Peter on Secret Service Has Hunter Bide… brianharryaustralia on US troops are combat ready on… brianharryaustralia on “HIGHLY EFFECTIVE” Frank C (@FrankC8501… on Western University Drops ALL V… michael on US troops are combat ready on… michael on “HIGHLY EFFECTIVE” Thomas Simpson on “Russia has Lost the War” Peter on “Russia has Lost the War” Peter on Are we still expected to put b… brianharryaustralia on Are we still expected to put b… Peter on Doctors who are accused of spr…
Aletho News
- Secret Service Has Hunter Biden Gun Docs They Denied Possessing December 2, 2022
- Israel and US hold drills targeted at Iran December 2, 2022
- Ukraine war doubled Jewish migration to Israel December 2, 2022
- Parallel society: Ukrainian children in German schools December 2, 2022
- OSCE nothing more than a branch of NATO December 2, 2022
- US troops are combat ready on Russian border – Lithuanian commander December 2, 2022
- Attacks in Spain: another anti-Russian false flag? December 2, 2022
- “HIGHLY EFFECTIVE” December 2, 2022
- Are we still expected to put blind trust in health authorities? December 2, 2022
- People of the World are Dramatically Losing Years of Life December 2, 2022
- Western University Drops ALL Vaccine Mandates December 2, 2022
- “Russia has Lost the War” December 1, 2022
- January 6 Was Not a Seditious Conspiracy December 1, 2022
- Israel revokes Jerusalem Residency Rights Of Imprisoned Palestinian-French Lawyer December 1, 2022
- Iran, India recalibrating ties amid geopolitical shifts December 1, 2022
- US brings culture wars to Afghanistan December 1, 2022
- Lavrov rubbishes ‘lies’ about Ukraine peace talks December 1, 2022
- Zelensky’s $1 trillion ‘reconstruction’ pipe dream December 1, 2022
OffGuardian
- AUDIO: Iain Davis & Jesse Zurawell talk China and Technocracy December 2, 2022
- The Scritchering December 2, 2022
- The REAL reason behind China’s “Zero Covid” policy December 1, 2022
Richie Allen
- Kanye West Tells Alex Jones That Hitler Did Good Things December 2, 2022
- Excess Non-Covid Deaths Are Due To Lockdowns Says CHRIS WHITTY December 1, 2022
- One Upon A Time We Had Rational Intellectual Nuanced TV Debates December 1, 2022
- Council Worker Awarded £5,000 For “Injury To His Feelings” December 1, 2022
Consent Factory
- The Emperor Elonicus November 27, 2022
If Americans Knew
Not A Lot Of People Know That
- The Exploitation of Green Energy December 2, 2022
- Net Zero For You, But Not Meghan! December 1, 2022
- The Tories’ Wind Power Delusion–Matt Ridley December 1, 2022
- Oil exploration firms warn of ‘complete collapse’ of operations in the North Sea December 1, 2022
No Tricks Zone
Indian Punchline
- Reflections on Events in Afghanistan — 41 December 1, 2022
- Conflict in Ukraine is doomed to escalate November 30, 2022
More Links
Contact:atheonews (at) gmail.com
Disclaimer
This site is provided as a research and reference tool. Although we make every reasonable effort to ensure that the information and data provided at this site are useful, accurate, and current, we cannot guarantee that the information and data provided here will be error-free. By using this site, you assume all responsibility for and risk arising from your use of and reliance upon the contents of this site.
This site and the information available through it do not, and are not intended to constitute legal advice. Should you require legal advice, you should consult your own attorney.
Nothing within this site or linked to by this site constitutes investment advice or medical advice.
Materials accessible from or added to this site by third parties, such as comments posted, are strictly the responsibility of the third party who added such materials or made them accessible and we neither endorse nor undertake to control, monitor, edit or assume responsibility for any such third-party material.
The posting of stories, commentaries, reports, documents and links (embedded or otherwise) on this site does not in any way, shape or form, implied or otherwise, necessarily express or suggest endorsement or support of any of such posted material or parts therein.
The word “alleged” is deemed to occur before the word “fraud.” Since the rule of law still applies. To peasants, at least.
Fair Use
This site contains copyrighted material the use of which has not always been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available in our efforts to advance understanding of environmental, political, human rights, economic, democracy, scientific, and social justice issues, etc. We believe this constitutes a ‘fair use’ of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit to those who have expressed a prior interest in receiving the included information for research and educational purposes. For more info go to: http://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/17/107.shtml. If you wish to use copyrighted material from this site for purposes of your own that go beyond ‘fair use’, you must obtain permission from the copyright owner.
DMCA Contact
This is information for anyone that wishes to challenge our “fair use” of copyrighted material.
If you are a legal copyright holder or a designated agent for such and you believe that content residing on or accessible through our website infringes a copyright and falls outside the boundaries of “Fair Use”, please send a notice of infringement by contacting atheonews@gmail.com.
We will respond and take necessary action immediately.
If notice is given of an alleged copyright violation we will act expeditiously to remove or disable access to the material(s) in question.
All 3rd party material posted on this website is copyright the respective owners / authors. Aletho News makes no claim of copyright on such material.
Leave a Reply