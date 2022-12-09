Aletho News

Twitter Update to Show Users if They Were ‘Shadowbanned’, Elon Musk Says

Samizdat – 09.12.2022

US billionaire entrepreneur and newly minted Twitter owner Elon Musk said on Friday that the company had been working on a software update to let users know if they have been “shadowbanned.”

“Twitter is working on a software update that will show your true account status, so you know clearly if you’ve been shadowbanned, the reason why and how to appeal,” Musk said on Twitter.

In late October, Musk finalized the $44 billion acquisition of Twitter. Following the takeover, Musk changed the company’s day-to-day operations, including the termination of Twitter executives who were responsible for the platform’s privacy, cybersecurity and censorship, as well as about two-thirds of Twitter’s employees.

Shadowbanning is a practice of concealed restriction, when a person remains on a social media platform, but his or her content is not visible or only partly accessible to other users.

  1. The core purpose of Section 230 is to protect the social media owners of any “interactive computer service” from liability for anything posted by third parties.
    Abuses such as censorship and shadow-banning should negate the liability protections so that First Amendment violators (owners of social media) who have conspired and colluded are open for civil and criminal damages and prosecutions.

