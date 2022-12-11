Constant Illness – Pandemic of the Vaccinated?

Obviously, I am rather biased and on the lookout for any change in trends but to me a lot of people seem to be ill a lot.

Again, I am definitely biased here but it seems to be mainly the vaccinated people getting ill. Not anything serious but bad cold or flu like symptoms that last for weeks and weeks. And then they recover and after a few days a new long illness starts again.

I don’t know most people’s vaccination status but of the ones I do know, the unvaccinated haven’t been ill much (if at all) whilst the vaccinated are either on their third or fourth bout of Covid or some other respiratory illness.

This is also reflected in the levels of absenteeism in most places – shops, cafes, schools etc.

Could I just be looking out for illnesses more? Could the unvaccinated be conscious that they don’t want to get ill and so some kind of sub-conscious placebo effect is helping them fight off bugs? Were the people who didn’t get vaccinated generally a fitter bunch in the first place? Or are the vaccinated suffering from T-cell exhaustion or ADE?

As I say, I am biased and a lot of you will be too. But try not to be and let me know what you are seeing in the comments below.