Israel crushes water pipelines with bulldozers in occupied West Bank
MEMO | December 15, 2022
The Israeli occupation army destroyed the main water pipelines in the village of Al-Auja, in the north-east of Jericho, reported Wafa news agency.
The destruction is seen as being part of the apartheid state’s efforts to control all water sources in the occupied Palestinian territories.
Local residents said that occupation soldiers forced their way into the village and welded-shut the sole pipeline which supplies water to more than 1,200 people and used a bulldozer to crush it beneath the land.
In recent years, Ein Al-Auja villagers have suffered from Israeli demolition and persecution campaigns and repeated attacks and violations by illegal settlers and soldiers.
The supervisor of the Al-Baidar Organisation for Defending the Rights of the Bedouins, Hasan Mleihat, said the community is one of the largest in the West Bank and is a target of frequent assaults and violations by the Israeli soldiers and settlers.
He also noted that such assaults are intended to displace the community and seize their water and land to make room for colonial settlement construction.
Israel violates international law by destroying and pillaging water resources in occupied Palestine. It then uses stolen water to increase the supply to illegal Israeli settlements, which have a much higher demand and consumption rate. The state discriminates blatantly by not boosting or even protecting water supplies to Palestinian communities.
Mleihat noted that Israel’s restrictions force Palestinians to buy water directly from the occupation state, even as it prevents them from constructing their own wells or engaging in other projects to enhance access to fresh water.
Like hundreds of other Palestinian towns and villages in the West Bank, Al-Auja village is located in ‘Area C’ according to the Oslo Accords, putting it under full Israeli military and administrative control.
All part of “encouraging the goyim to emigrate. Depriving Palestinian communities of their water has been found to be a useful means to that end.
God’s chosen psychopaths just can’t seem to destroy enough or spill enough blood. They murder with impunity because of American support, but, that won’t last much longer.
This is another demonstration of fallacy for those who want to believe that modern Israel and Judaism is connected to the Nation of Israel that God brought out of Egypt. Back then, those were God’s chosen people. Today’s occupants of that region have no resemblance whatsoever with that ancient population. God’s chosen people are led by God and do not act the way that this Nation does. Jesus himself said something like this to the faces of the Pharisees of his day.
