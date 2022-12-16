Here’s The Latest Sign Americans Are Going To Eat Bugs And Be Happy

The latest sign Americans will one day be eating insects is that a top bug producer announced Tuesday major expansion plans in North America.

French insect producer Ÿnsect signed two agreements to expand production facilities in the US and Mexico in 2023. The company “entered an accelerated phase of international development with the signing of a memorandum of understanding with Ardent Mills for an industrial facility in the United States and the signing of a joint development agreement with Corporativo Kosmos in Mexico.”

Ÿnsect’s development plans include 10-15 insect farms worldwide by the end of the decade that can meet the feeding demand of hundreds of millions of people, if not more. The producer of bugs uses highly-automated vertical farms to raise Buffalo and Molitor mealworms to create insect protein.

Many Americans have already been conditioned for the brave new world, one pushed by the World Economic Forum of a so-called ‘sustainable’ future where you’ll eat insects…

… and also own nothing.

Some of the latest conditioning to eat bugs was an article published in Jeff Bezos-owned The Washington Post.

Which brings us to the WEF’s warning earlier this year about an impending food crisis kicked off by the war in Ukraine.

In the medium term, it highlights the need to transform our food system, using more green energy. We should also be encouraging more sustainable diets, which contain fewer grain fed animal products; and regenerative agricultural practices, which improve soil health and the efficiency of nutrient use by the crop. -WEF

So… eat bugs and be happy about owning nothing are the global elites’ blueprint for 2030 society.