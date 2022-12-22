Aletho News

The Weaponization of the WHO

Corbett • 12/18/2022

via CHD.TV: Solve the intentionally confusing puzzle about what the WHO’s 2023 plans are regarding the “zero draft” for a new and potentially legally binding pandemic treaty, International Health Regulation amendments, recent Intergovernmental Negotiating Body Meetings and more. Learn all about the corrupt public health organization “with teeth” with guest James Corbett and Meryl Nass, M.D on ‘Good Morning CHD.’

SHOW NOTES:
CHD.TV

Background to my interview with James Corbett, as requested by a reader

Third meeting of the Intergovernmental Negotiating Body (INB) for a WHO instrument on pandemic prevention, preparedness and response

WATCH: Latest WHO Intergovernmental Negotiating Body Meetings

World Health Organization meets to plot censorship of “misinformation” under international pandemic treaty

World Health Organization meets to discuss granting of increased surveillance powers under pandemic treaty

Conceptual zero draft for the consideration of the Intergovernmental Negotiating Body at its third meeting

Smith Mundt Act

Review Committee regarding amendments to the International Health Regulations (2005)

IHR Amendments Text

Public Health Emergency Of International Concern (PHEIC)

IHR (2005) Text

Ebola Newsweek Article

Wayback Machine — April 2009 Definition Of ‘Influenza Pandemic’

Wayback Machine — May 2009 Definition Of ‘Influenza Pandemic’

WHO chief declares monkeypox an international emergency after expert panel fails to reach consensus

Peter Doshi H1N1 Response

Peter Doshi ‘The Elusive Definition Of Pandemic Influenza’

Who Is Bill Gates? Corbett Report Documentary

MAiD in Canada – #NewWorldNextWeek

