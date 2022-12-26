U.N. Predicts Disaster if Global Warming Not Checked (1989 article)

Kind of like the “Winter of Illness and Death”

Let’s appreciate how lucky we all are:

We are having a great holiday season. We did not die last year in the “Winter of Illness and Death for the Unvaccinated.” We did not die of overheating, starvation, dust bowl, and massive ocean flooding that was supposed to kill or displace us by 2019.

Let’s talk about the last point: a 1989 AP article explains that the UN predicted a global climate disaster that was supposed to happen within 30 years, so by 2019.

The article is terrifying to read. Actual quotes:

Entire nations could be wiped off the face of the Earth by rising sea levels if the global warming trend is not reversed by the year 2000.

if the global warming trend is not reversed by the year 2000. Coastal flooding and crop failures would create an exodus of ″eco- refugees.”

Ocean levels will rise by up to three feet , enough to cover the Maldives and other flat island nations.

, enough to cover the Maldives and other flat island nations. The most conservative scientific estimate is that the Earth’s temperature will rise 1 to 7 degrees in the next 30 years, said Brown.

You may be relieved to find out that the actual temperature change between 1989 and 2021, if you believe the official temperature numbers, is 0.85-0.27 degrees, or 0.58 degrees.

The 1989 UNEP report deals with degrees in CELSIUS, as does the chart above.

What about the global sea level that was supposed to inundate entire countries and turn people into eco-refugees? The NOAA ocean level chart helps us see what happened since 1989:

Instead of 3 feet, the sea level rose by 3 inches!

Some of my critically-thinking readers may ask: what if the dire prediction failed to materialize because of a success in curbing CO2 emissions? The helpful official carbon dioxide chart shows a continued rise of CO2 — so there was no real curbing of emissions.

But Climate Change is Real Now!

This RECENT photo illustrates that climate change is real and threatening. Please find the difference between these two pictures!

In the 2022 report, like the UN 30 years ago, the WEF is also warning us that in 30 years, we will have to deal with 200 million climate refugees:

Climate change is causing heart attacks in 2022!

I totally believe in all this! How can the WEF be wrong?