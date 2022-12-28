Germany’s Public Television Suggests Bathing Once A Week Would Be Beneficial
Private daily showers to become a luxury for the privileged and wealthy in Germany?
By P Gosselin – No Tricks Zone – December 28, 2022
“What if we showered/bathed only once a week?”
What the BBC is to Great Britain, are what the WDR and ARD public broadcasting are to Germany in terms of television and radio presence.
Just some weeks ago, the Instagram site of WDR kugelzwei presented some tips that save heat and energy for citizens to consider: showering only once a week.
After all: “Around 100 years ago, it was still customary to bathe only once a week,” wrote kugelzwei. “Today, people almost look at you strangely if you tell them you don’t shower several times a week.”
The “benefits” of showering only once a week
Supposedly, there are in fact numerous benefits from showering much less frequently, according to ZDF’s kugelzwei. For example, people would maybe learn to become “a little more tolerant of body odor”, and the unwashed would save time in the bathroom every morning.
Use sinks, not showers
Moreover, fitness studios could replace showers with just plain sinks. After a sweaty workout, one could freshen up in cubicle with with a simple sink and a washcloth instead of using a shower cubicle.
Make the weekly shower a public social event
Another idea proposed by the WDR’s kugelzwei is public bathing: “Maybe showering or bathing could become a weekly highlight,” they suggest. “We would celebrate this in public bathhouses – perhaps also in the company of others.”
WDR also cited research from Great Britain on the impacts that lockdowns had on showering. “In a YouGov survey, 17% of Britons said they shower less since the lockdowns. Among younger people aged 18 to 24, as many as 27% skip showering sometimes.”
I think that the Germans are being very progressive in their thinking. Personally I always take my annual bath and change underwear once a year, at Christmas, whether I need to or not. But for some reason my dog is reluctant to be in the same room with me. I can’t understand why.
Comment by Peter | December 28, 2022 |
Just wait until these same Germans are told to eat only once a week. They’ll be told that it’s good for them, and that it will keep their weight off saving them lots of money. Charts will be shown on ARD explaining how Africans live on less than 500 calories costing them only Pennie’s a day. “Eating less you see is healthy and wealthy” will become the new motto.
Comment by Thomas L Simpson | December 28, 2022 |