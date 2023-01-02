Yet another ‘conspiracy theory’ comes true – Vaccines fuelling variants and causing sickness

WSJ catching up

Can we have a tally of how many ‘conspiracy theories’ actually become ‘true’ within a number of months?

The latest one appears in the WSJ – ‘Are Vaccines Fueling New Covid Variants? The virus appears to be evolving in ways that evade immunity.’

What is this blasphemy? These pharmaceutical products are a gift from the gods, surely they can’t be making things worse… like the conspiracy theorists said?

Allysia Finley, who wrote the article, begins by describing panic over the new Omicron variant – XBB. It is rapidly spreading across the U.S and whilst it is unlikely to be any more lethal, its mutations are evading antibodies. According to Ms. Finley, growing evidence also suggests that repeated vaccinations may make people more susceptible to XBB and fuelling it’s rapid evolution.

Who would have thought!? Certainly not the ‘conspiracy theorists’ who warned from the very beginning that training the immune system on a specific spike protein was not a clever idea. Antibody Dependent Enhancement (ADE) and/or Original Antigenic Sin (OAS) were always a concern but apparently not to the big-brained scientists who know better than everyone else.

Who would have thought when we were reporting, over a year ago, on official UK data showing the jabbed were more likely to get infected!?

Along with ADE and OAS we also warned that mass vaccinating the entire world with a specific spike protein was not sensible. It creates an evolutionary pressure, encouraging the virus to mutate. And whilst with traditional vaccines or natural infection, your immune system is trained to recognise multiple parts of the virus, with specific spike protein training, once the virus has evolved, you are back to square one… if you are lucky, or square minus one hundred if you are not.

The WSJ quotes a study in the journal Nature from 19 December:

“Such rapid and simultaneous emergence of multiple variants with enormous growth advantages is unprecedented”. Under selective evolutionary pressures, the virus appears to have developed mutations that enable it to transmit more easily and escape antibodies elicited by vaccines and prior infection.

According to the study, the virus is mutating to also escape antibodies elicited by prior infection but as noted above, natural infection should have trained the immune system to also create antibodies against other parts of the virus. Therefore, whilst it is possible that the virus mutates to completely evade natural infection immunity, it is more likely that a previously naturally infected individual will still have sufficient protection.

“The same study posits that immune imprinting may be contributing to the viral evolution. Vaccines do a good job of training the immune system to remember and knock out the original Wuhan variant. But when new and markedly different strains come along, the immune system responds less effectively”. […] XBB has evolved to elude antibodies induced by the vaccines and breakthrough infections. Hence, the Nature study suggests, “current herd immunity and BA.5 vaccine boosters may not efficiently prevent the infection of Omicron convergent variants.”

I don’t want to keep saying “I told you so”, but it is so frustrating to read.

A New England Journal of Medicine study published last month provides more evidence of the vulnerability caused by immune imprinting. Neutralizing antibodies of people who had received the bivalent were 26 times as high against the original Wuhan variant as they were against XBB and four times as high as they were against Omicron and the BA.5 variant. Similarly, a study this month in the journal Cell found that antibody levels of people who had received four shots were 145 times as high against the original Wuhan strain as the XBB variant. A bivalent booster only slightly increased antibodies against XBB.

And finally, after constantly being told that the ‘conspiracy theorists’ are spewing out disinformation, the tables are turned. The article says that experts claim the boosters improved protection against this latest variant but “that’s disinformation, to use their favored term”.

The WSJ article then looks at the Cleveland study which had been widely reported on in recent weeks.

Notably, workers who had received more doses were at higher risk of getting sick. Those who received three more doses were 3.4 times as likely to get infected as the unvaccinated, while those who received two were only 2.6 times as likely. “This is not the only study to find a possible association with more prior vaccine doses and higher risk of COVID-19,” the authors noted. “We still have a lot to learn about protection from COVID-19 vaccination, and in addition to a vaccine’s effectiveness it is important to examine whether multiple vaccine doses given over time may not be having the beneficial effect that is generally assumed.”

Yep, you do still have a lot to learn, so maybe injecting half the world with something you know barely anything about was not the best idea.

The author of the WSJ article has clearly been red-pilled and has had enough with experts that don’t listen. “Experts refuse to concede that boosters have yielded diminishing benefits and may even have made individuals and the population as a whole more vulnerable to new variants like XBB”.

She points out the coincidences of the most vaccinated and boosted regions and countries having the biggest current Covid surges.

Fortunately, for now, younger people’s T-Cells are responsive enough to give enough protection. However, older individuals have weaker T-Cells, that get exhausted more quickly and so when antibodies no longer do their job, they are susceptible.

The article concludes with the question that should have been asked two years ago but wasn’t (well it was but only by ‘conspiracy theorists’).

The Biden administration’s monomaniacal focus on vaccines over new treatments has left the highest-risk Americans more vulnerable to new variants. Why doesn’t that seem to worry the experts?

It doesn’t worry experts because they are either too insulated in their little vaccine bubbles to realise what is happening or they know exactly what is happening but want to escape any blame.

However, judging by the comments, many people have cottoned on to what is happening and know exactly who is to blame.