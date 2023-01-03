Zelensky Expands Crack Down on News Media in Ukraine
By Kyle Anzalone | The Libertarian Institute | January 2, 2023
President Volodymyr Zelensky signed a new bill into law that boosts Kiev’s control over the public’s access to news in Ukraine. Zelensky has already used his martial law powers to nationalize Ukraine’s media.
According to the New York Times, the law expands Kiev’s control over news outlets to print and online sources. In March, Zelensky nationalized broadcast media, effectively quashing dissent.
The Kyiv Independent explains the law will allow a governmental body to give licenses to outlets, any media organization without the proper paperwork can be shut down. The Kyiv Independent noted the body handing out the permits will be under total control of Zelensky.
According to Ukraine’s Institute of Mass Information, under the law, the media regulator is likely to be controlled by the incumbent authorities because its members are appointed by Zelensky and the Ukrainian parliament, where his party has an absolute majority.
While Zelensky’s power grabs throughout the 11-month conflict have largely gone ignored in the American mainstream press, the Times covered calls from human rights groups to put down the law over fears that it will crush the free press.
The Committee to Protect Journalists and the European Federation of Journalists slammed the legislation while it was being debated. Subsequently, Ukraine’s legislature stripped away some of the bill’s more extreme measures. However, the law Zelensky signed will still give Kiev near total control over Ukraine’s news media.
