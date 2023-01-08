Aletho News

ΑΛΗΘΩΣ

Elon Musk agreed to EU’s censorship laws, France’s digital minister says

By Dan Frieth | Reclaim The Net | January 8, 2023

French digital transition minister Jean-Noel Barrot visited  owner  to discuss compliance with European censorship rules.

Barrot tweeted that he visited Musk after attending CES in Las Vegas on Saturday. The French minister claimed that Musk said Twitter would comply with EU laws.

“At Twitter headquarters, Elon Musk confirmed to me his intention to comply with European rules, and his commitments on content moderation, the fight against disinformation, and the protection of children,” he wrote in a tweet that included a photo of himself and the Twitter CEO.

Since Musk took over Twitter in late October, he has made several changes, including rolling back Covid censorship policies and laying off members of staff.

Shortly after Musk took over, European Commissioner Thierry Breton warned that the platform had to adhere to the bloc’s speech rules.

Last year, the EU passed the Digital Services Act (DSA), a regulation that will require online platforms to take down harmful content immediately and suspend users who repeatedly violate the rules.

The law will take effect in 2024.

January 8, 2023 - Posted by | Civil Liberties, Full Spectrum Dominance | , ,

No comments yet.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

« Previous |

%d bloggers like this: