The Final Tally of Purdue Pharma’s Crime Will Be Dwarfed By What Is Now In the Making

On October 21, 2020—just six weeks before the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine received Emergency Authorization Use in individuals 16 years of age and older—the US Department of Justice announced its Global Resolution of Criminal and Civil Investigations with Opioid Manufacturer Purdue Pharma and Civil Settlement with Members of the Sackler Family. As was stated in the announcement:

Today’s resolution is the result of years of hard work by the FBI and its partners to combat the opioid crisis in the U.S.,” said Steven M. D’Antuono, Assistant Director in Charge of the FBI Washington Field Office. “Purdue, through greed and violation of the law, prioritized money over the health and well-being of patients. The FBI remains committed to holding companies accountable for their illegal and inexcusable activity and to seeking justice, on behalf of the victims, for those who contributed to the opioid crisis.”

It is now high time for the Department of Justice and its FBI agents to investigate how and why regulatory laws and procedures for protecting the public against dangerous medical products were cast aside in order to promote and even force the dangerous mRNA vaccines on mankind.

Federal investigators need to start asking: Why are young athletes dropping on the football field and basketball court? Why are young media commentators dying in press boxes?

The same goes for the Canadian authorities, who need to ask why this CTV reporter collapsed during a live news broadcast. Wake up Mounties! Investigate why this generally fit young woman suddenly collapsed like this.