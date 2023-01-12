TOP VACCINOLOGIST: CLINICAL TRIALS FAIL TO SUPPORT CLAIM ‘VACCINES DO NOT CAUSE AUTISM’
The Highwire with Del Bigtree | January 6, 2023
Informed Consent Action Network (icandecide.org) funded Lead Attorney, Aaron Siri, Esq., to depose and later cross-examine world-leading Vaccinologist, Dr. Kathyrn Edwards in 2020. Within the hours-long cross-examination she gave a shocking answer to the question; “Do childhood vaccine trials support the CDC’s claim that vaccines do not cause autism?” Regardless of your stance on the issue of Vaccines and Autism, her answer is a must-see.
January 12, 2023 - Posted by aletho | Deception, Science and Pseudo-Science, Video
Leave a Reply