What Fauci Knew, and When He Knew It: Preparing for and Preventing the Next Public Health Emergency

The House Investigation has been announced. Here are seven things Fauci knew and hid from the public. Witnesses are going to provide key facts that will break the spell over the rest of the public.

The following is a paraphrase of the opening round – the warning shot – by US Rep. Jim Jordan yesterday in which he used his time to outline seven facts that Fauci knew, and, more importantly, what Fauci did, and did NOT do, when he was made aware of these facts.

The video is provided below.

This does not bode well for Mr. Fauci and those involved in the cover-up.

Fauci understood that American tax dollars went to Ecohealth Alliance and that money was then funneled to the Wuhan Institute of Virology lab in China

Fauci knew EcoHealth Alliance was given an exemption from the pause on gain-of-function research

Fauci knew that the security standards at the WIV lab in China were deficient

Fauci knew that EcoHealth Alliance was not in compliance with its grant reporting requirements, and that failed to adhere to the standing terms of the funding contract

Fauci knew that gain-of-function research was in fact being conducted in the WIV lab in China

Fauci knew that the standard PICO interagency review process was not followed in approving the grant to Ecohealth Alliance

Fauci knew that the virus likely came from the lab where US Taxpayer dollars were sent, the same deadly virus outbreak led to six million deaths around the world.

Importantly, what did Fauci do when he had this information?

On February 1st, 2020. what did Fauci do with this information?

Did he tell the president of the United States, Commander-in-Chief, and say hey we’ve got a deadly virus that’s broken out in China in Wuhan where we’ve been sending American tax dollars to a lab that’s not up to code that’s doing gain-of-function?

Did he tell the Chief of Staff?

Did he tell his boss, Secretary Azar?

Did he tell Dr. Redfield? Dr. Burks? Dr. Gerard?

No, he organized a conference call on February 1st, 2020 2 P.PM with Mr. Collins and 11 virologists from around the world to who he had been handing out American tax dollars for years and years and years…

Before that call, a virologist Dr. Gary Christian Anderson said things like “virus looks engineered virus not consistent with evolutionary theory” – on the day of the call Anderson said, “I don’t know how this gets done in nature but it would be easy to do in a lab”.

On this conference call, they get their story straight, and three days later the very people who said this thing came from a lab change their tune and say that anyone who thinks that’s crazy…

In an email from Ecohealth Alliance, Fauci received gratitude: “This is terrific, we are happy to hear that our gain of function research funding pause has been lifted”…

Over the last several years, Fauci told us

it wasn’t our tax dollars

it wasn’t gain of function

it wasn’t a lab leak

the vaccinated can’t get COVID

the vaccinated can’t transmit the virus

there is no such thing as natural immunity when it came to this virus

We can’t trust the people we put in the position of trust; they knew from the start –

If you’ve got a government not giving it to you straight that’s something that you have to make sure we understand so it doesn’t happen again.

Not only we don’t want a terrible virus to happen again we don’t want the government misleading us about a virus…

Starting next month we’ll look into it, we’ll make sure the country gets the facts like they should have had on February 1st, three years ago…