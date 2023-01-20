PR firm CEO tells Davos: businesses need to starve platforms that spread “disinformation” of revenue
Demonetizing non-conformity
By Cindy Harper | Reclaim The Net | January 20, 2023
During a panel discussion on “disrupting distrust” at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, it was posited that combating the spread of “disinformation” by “right-wing groups” is a crucial step in restoring trust in non-governmental organizations (NGOs) that collaborate with governments and other entities on initiatives aimed at ameliorating global issues.
The CEO of global communications firm Edelman, Richard Edelman, noted with regret the decline in trust towards NGOs in recent years and attributed this shift to the influence of right-wing groups, while noting that companies are now viewed as more trustworthy in addressing matters pertaining to civil society.
“My hypothesis on that is right-wing groups have done a really good job of disenfranchising NGOs,” he said. “They’ve challenged the funding sources. They’ve associated you with Bill Gates and George Soros. They’ve said that you’re world people, as opposed to actually what you are, which is local.”
Edelman said that platforms that allow “disinformation” need to be stripped of advertising, saying that what “business needs to do is deprive platforms that spread disinformation of oxygen, stop advertising, pull your promotion money, make sure that they understand that they have a consequential impact on society.”
Share this:
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- More
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
Related
January 20, 2023 - Posted by aletho | Civil Liberties, Full Spectrum Dominance, Science and Pseudo-Science | WEF
No comments yet.
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
Featured Video
The Anglo-American War on Russia – Part Four (Targeting Ukraine)
For more videos go to the Aletho News – Video Category
or go to
Aletho News Archives – Video-Images
From the Archives
The Stryker is a ‘deathtrap’
By Mark Perry | Responsible Statecraft | June 30, 2021
… Designed as an armored troop transport, it initially won high marks for its performance in delivering soldiers to the battlefield. It didn’t take long for that to change.
As it turns out, there were problems with the Stryker from the very beginning: the armor shielding it was fitted with proved largely ineffective and weighty, mud spattered from its rubber wheels into the engine during deployments caused innumerable maintenance problems, computer command displays inside the vehicle didn’t always work, soldiers in battle gear were being killed in rollover incidents because their seatbelts didn’t fit and (crucially), the bottom or the vehicle was thinly armored. The armor problem became obvious during the Battle for Sadr City, in April and May of 2008.
Fought amidst the dark alleys and narrow streets of Baghdad’s most populated and impoverished neighborhood, the fight involved a face-off between the U.S. Army and the Jaish al-Mahdi militia of Muqtada Al-Sadr’s Sadrist Movement. The Stryker did not fare well. Six Strykers were destroyed within six days, and the vehicle could not maneuver in Sadr City’s crowded streets. In several instances, tanks were employed to defend the Strykers which, because of their width and large turning radius, found themselves under constant attack and unable to move.
More crucially, the destruction of the Strykers was not the result of direct fire from Sadrist gunmen, but from improvised explosive devices planted by them. The flat-bottomed Stryker proved particularly vulnerable to landmines, whose explosive power easily penetrated the vehicle’s road armor — which exploded upwards into the crew and infantry cabin. It was after the fight for Sadr City that the Stryker took on its own distinctive nickname. Soldiers called it “the Kevlar coffin.” The Stryker’s performance in Afghanistan, beginning in the summer of 2009, was even worse… Read full article
Blog Roll
-
Join 2,473 other subscribers
Visits Since December 2009
- 6,152,291 hits
Looking for something?
Archives
Calendar
CategoriesAletho News Civil Liberties Corruption Deception Economics Environmentalism Ethnic Cleansing, Racism, Zionism Fake News False Flag Terrorism Full Spectrum Dominance Illegal Occupation Mainstream Media, Warmongering Malthusian Ideology, Phony Scarcity Militarism Progressive Hypocrite Russophobia Science and Pseudo-Science Solidarity and Activism Subjugation - Torture Supremacism, Social Darwinism Timeless or most popular Video War Crimes Wars for Israel
Tags9/11 Afghanistan Africa AIPAC al-Qaeda Argentina Australia BBC Benjamin Netanyahu Brazil Canada CDC Central Intelligence Agency China CIA CNN Colombia Covid-19 COVID-19 Vaccine Da’esh Donald Trump Egypt European Union Facebook FBI France Gaza Germany Google Hamas Hebron Hezbollah Hillary Clinton Human rights India Iran Iraq ISIS Israel Israeli settlement Japan Jerusalem Joe Biden Korea Latin America Lebanon Libya Middle East National Security Agency NATO New York Times North Korea NSA Obama Pakistan Palestine Qatar Russia Sanctions against Iran Saudi Arabia Syria The Guardian Turkey Twitter UAE UK Ukraine United Nations United States USA Venezuela Washington Post West Bank Yemen Zionism
Recent Comments
brianharryaustralia on Germany, “standing atop… papasha408 on RT Bank Accounts Frozen in Fra… Frank Bette on RT Bank Accounts Frozen in Fra… Bill Francis on Tony Blair calls for WEF and W… Bill Francis on What’s behind Jacinda Ardern’s… brianconcannon on The WHO wants to control every… roberthstiver on CIA Chief Warns Zelensky of As… Victor G. on What’s behind Jacinda Ardern’s… meuequals on Tony Blair calls for WEF and W… meuequals on What’s behind Jacinda Ardern’s… xenonman on CIA Chief Warns Zelensky of As… Peter on The WHO wants to control every…
Aletho News
- Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’ “Prescribe Freedom” plan bans vaccine passports, supports doctors’ free speech January 20, 2023
- Germany, “standing atop a billion-dollar mountain of masks,” begins to incinerate the rapidly expiring surplus January 20, 2023
- Macron Unveils Massive Military Expansion Plan Amid Nationwide Strike Over Neoliberal Budget Cuts January 20, 2023
- The situation in African countries is deteriorating as a result of US policies January 20, 2023
- WikiLeaks cables reveal NATO intended to cross all Russian red lines January 20, 2023
- US and allies must address Russia’s security concerns and their past deceptions on Donbass, the Kremlin says January 20, 2023
- Investigation: At least 54 high-profile media personalities are connected to Soros-funded organizations January 20, 2023
- Orthodox bishop denounces Ukrainian crimes at UNSC January 20, 2023
- RT Bank Accounts Frozen in France at Paris’ Behest January 20, 2023
- The Anglo-American War on Russia – Part Four (Targeting Ukraine) January 20, 2023
- US ‘poised’ to transfer seized Russian assets to Kiev – DOJ January 20, 2023
- MHRA Passes the Buck: “All the Covid Vaccine Authorisation Decisions Were Taken by the Government Minister” January 20, 2023
- The WHO wants to control everyone and everything, everywhere, in the name of health, equity and global solidarity January 20, 2023
- Tony Blair calls for WEF and WTO to introduce “digital infrastructure” that monitors vaccination status January 19, 2023
- What’s behind Jacinda Ardern’s resignation? January 19, 2023
- Davos Leaders Collude to Force Permanent Global Vaccine Infrastructure January 19, 2023
- Israel approves decision to demolish school in Masafer Yatta January 19, 2023
- The content of AIPAC’s recent Political Leadership Forum was largely concealed from the public January 19, 2023
OffGuardian
- DISCUSS: Highlights of Davos 2023 January 20, 2023
- Why are they FINALLY “admitting” the Covid Vax could be harmful? January 19, 2023
- Don’t Trust the Government with Your Privacy, Property or Your Freedoms January 18, 2023
Richie Allen
- Blair Calls For Infrastructure To Monitor Who Is Jabbed & Who Isn’t January 20, 2023
- Education Watchdog Says Smartphones Unsuitable For Primary Kids January 20, 2023
- Suspected Paedophile Ring Operating Out Of Met Police January 20, 2023
- Mum Reported For Asking Teachers Not To Call Daughter A Boy January 18, 2023
Consent Factory
- The Mother of All Limited Hangouts January 11, 2023
If Americans Knew
- Israeli Soldiers Kill Two Palestinians In Jenin – 17 killed in 19 days January 19, 2023
- Latest meeting of America’s most powerful pro-Israel lobby January 19, 2023
- Ed Dept resists pro-Israel pressure to adopt new antisemitism definition January 19, 2023
Not A Lot Of People Know That
- How Your Cup Of Coffee Contributes To Climate Change January 20, 2023
- Who To Believe? The BBC Or Your Lyin’ Eyes? January 20, 2023
- Labour will end North Sea oil investment January 20, 2023
- The real winners of Net Zero: China’s cheap EVs will swamp Europe’s car market January 19, 2023
No Tricks Zone
Reclaim The Net
- Surveillance babies: The generation of kids facing biometric privacy invasions from birth January 20, 2023
- Meta gave the CDC de facto power to police Covid “misinfo” January 20, 2023
- FBI director Wray hints at more collaboration with private companies January 20, 2023
- PR firm CEO tells Davos: businesses need to starve platforms that spread “disinformation” of revenue January 20, 2023
- Another company wants hands to be a payment method January 20, 2023
More Links
Contact:atheonews (at) gmail.com
Disclaimer
This site is provided as a research and reference tool. Although we make every reasonable effort to ensure that the information and data provided at this site are useful, accurate, and current, we cannot guarantee that the information and data provided here will be error-free. By using this site, you assume all responsibility for and risk arising from your use of and reliance upon the contents of this site.
This site and the information available through it do not, and are not intended to constitute legal advice. Should you require legal advice, you should consult your own attorney.
Nothing within this site or linked to by this site constitutes investment advice or medical advice.
Materials accessible from or added to this site by third parties, such as comments posted, are strictly the responsibility of the third party who added such materials or made them accessible and we neither endorse nor undertake to control, monitor, edit or assume responsibility for any such third-party material.
The posting of stories, commentaries, reports, documents and links (embedded or otherwise) on this site does not in any way, shape or form, implied or otherwise, necessarily express or suggest endorsement or support of any of such posted material or parts therein.
The word “alleged” is deemed to occur before the word “fraud.” Since the rule of law still applies. To peasants, at least.
Fair Use
This site contains copyrighted material the use of which has not always been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available in our efforts to advance understanding of environmental, political, human rights, economic, democracy, scientific, and social justice issues, etc. We believe this constitutes a ‘fair use’ of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit to those who have expressed a prior interest in receiving the included information for research and educational purposes. For more info go to: http://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/17/107.shtml. If you wish to use copyrighted material from this site for purposes of your own that go beyond ‘fair use’, you must obtain permission from the copyright owner.
DMCA Contact
This is information for anyone that wishes to challenge our “fair use” of copyrighted material.
If you are a legal copyright holder or a designated agent for such and you believe that content residing on or accessible through our website infringes a copyright and falls outside the boundaries of “Fair Use”, please send a notice of infringement by contacting atheonews@gmail.com.
We will respond and take necessary action immediately.
If notice is given of an alleged copyright violation we will act expeditiously to remove or disable access to the material(s) in question.
All 3rd party material posted on this website is copyright the respective owners / authors. Aletho News makes no claim of copyright on such material.
Leave a Reply