Aletho News

ΑΛΗΘΩΣ

THE WEF FALLS FLAT IN DAVOS

The Highwire with Del Bigtree | January 26, 2023

The WEF has lost integrity and faces a future of obscurity due to its tone deaf agendas they’ve attempted to force upon humanity. In addition, its leader Klaus Schwab is facing an internal mutiny for his inability to let go of the reins.

DOCTORS DOWN UNDER MAY BE RESPONSIBLE FOR COVID VAX INJURIES

The Highwire with Del Bigtree | January 26, 2023

An underreported story of great significance as a top Australian medical society has just given notice to its doctors that they aren’t covered for damages from the Covid shots.

January 29, 2023 - Posted by | Civil Liberties, Full Spectrum Dominance, Video, War Crimes | , , ,

No comments yet.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

« Previous |

%d bloggers like this: