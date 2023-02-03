Is the UK Health Security Agency Careless, Trolling or Knows Something We Don’t?
A strange Job Posting
February 3, 2023
The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) is currently advertising to recruit an individual for the position of “Vaccine Supply Operation Lead”. You have until 14th February 2023 to apply and can earn up to £62,286 (USD $76,174).
Nothing strange about that so far so why am I writing a post about it?
The weird part comes in the description about the job. In the ‘Job summary’ section it says the following: (emphasis my own)
The role of Vaccine Supply Operations Lead is a new post to support the operations, providing accurate and timely reports for a range of stakeholders during what is expected to be the UK’s largest vaccination programme which will be delivered at pace and will be a key Ministerial priority. The role will be directly responsible for the daily operational management of all covid related products, ensuring their timely distribution across the UK, Crown Dependencies, and Overseas Territories.
“The UK’s largest vaccination programme which will be delivered at pace and will be a key Ministerial priority.” Surely no vaccination programme could be larger than the Covid one? What could they be talking about?
As I see it, there are three possible explanations for this ominous sounding job description:
- The most obvious and likely reason is that the UKHSA have been sloppy. They have recruited someone to write an advert who is lazy, recycled previous material from the pandemic and hasn’t checked their work. However, I have tried to find a previous job description from which the wording may have been taken but with no luck so far. Furthermore, this posting has been up for a few days now, so you would think that any mistake would have been highlighted and corrected. When searching for the job, it is the third paragraph in the job summary, so not something buried away in mountains of text.
- The second reason is that someone in the UKHSA is trolling people like me who have been suspicious about the mRNA roll out. This may sound unlikely but they have recent form in this area. At the beginning of the pandemic, someone in the Civil Service who had clearly had enough, tweeted the following about the government.
- And the third and least likely reason is that the UKHSA are aware of some reason why a massive vaccination campaign may need to start up again. Whilst the least likely of the three options, it would be unwise to dismiss the idea completely.
