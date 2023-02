Is the UK Health Security Agency Careless, Trolling or Knows Something We Don’t?

A strange Job Posting

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) is currently advertising to recruit an individual for the position of “Vaccine Supply Operation Lead”. You have until 14th February 2023 to apply and can earn up to £62,286 (USD $76,174).

Nothing strange about that so far so why am I writing a post about it?

The weird part comes in the description about the job. In the ‘Job summary’ section it says the following: (emphasis my own)

The role of Vaccine Supply Operations Lead is a new post to support the operations, providing accurate and timely reports for a range of stakeholders during what is expected to be the UK’s largest vaccination programme which will be delivered at pace and will be a key Ministerial priority. The role will be directly responsible for the daily operational management of all covid related products, ensuring their timely distribution across the UK, Crown Dependencies, and Overseas Territories.

“The UK’s largest vaccination programme which will be delivered at pace and will be a key Ministerial priority.” Surely no vaccination programme could be larger than the Covid one? What could they be talking about?

As I see it, there are three possible explanations for this ominous sounding job description: