LAWSUIT AGAINST DR. PETER MCCULLOUGH DISMISSED

The Highwire with Del Bigtree | February 2, 2023

Top Cardiologist and The HighWire Contributor, Dr. Peter McCullough, was sued by health giant Baylor Scott & White, over an alleged violation of his separation agreement. On January 23rd, a Dallas County District Court dismissed the case with prejudice. Del announces the development, and offers his thoughts as well as congratulations to Dr. McCullough over the ‘win for freedom.’

BIDEN TO END COVID-19 EMERGENCY

The Highwire with Del Bigtree | February 2, 2023

The Covid emergency is over in America… in three more months says the White House. Why now? Is politics at the heart of this decision? And what does it mean for the EUA vaccines and therapies? The HighWire gets to the facts behind the headlines.

February 4, 2023 - Posted by | Science and Pseudo-Science, Video | , ,

