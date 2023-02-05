Aletho News

ΑΛΗΘΩΣ

Congressman Thomas Massie Obliterates Vaxx Mandate Against Healthcare Workers

By J.D. Rucker • The Liberty Daily  • February 1, 2023

The House of Representatives is very different than it was a year ago. Back then, any notion of ending vaccine mandates was shuffled into a memory hole. Anyone who opposed them was dismissed as an anti-vaxxer. Today, we may be seeing progress. Finally.

On Tuesday, Congressman Thomas Massie gave a speech explaining the reasons the vaccine mandate against healthcare workers must end.

“I rise in support of this resolution because it would facilitate the passage of HR 497, the Freedom for Healthcare Workers Act,” he said. “What does that bill do? It ends the unscientific, illogical, immoral, unconstitutional, unethical vaccine mandate on healthcare workers that is predicated on lies.”

He listed the five predicates for the mandate that turned out to be lies:

  • The vaccine prevents spread
  • The vaccines don’t cause any harm
  • The mandates are scientific
  • Natural immunity should be ignored
  • Nobody’s liable for the damage the mandate can cause

As he put it, “We’re living under medical malpractice martial law right now under the PREP Act and the EUAs.”

He concluded by dropping the ultimate truth bomb. “This is the epitome of hypocrisy. Nobody in this room was mandated to take a vaccine, and we’re voting on whether we’re going to force people who want to take care of people whether they have to take the vaccine.”

February 5, 2023 - Posted by | Civil Liberties, Full Spectrum Dominance, Science and Pseudo-Science | , ,

No comments yet.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

« Previous |

%d bloggers like this: