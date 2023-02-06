Aletho News

ΑΛΗΘΩΣ

Imaginary Climate History

Tony Heller | February 5, 2023

Another example of how the press and academia erase and rewrite history to create a completely fake story.

February 6, 2023 - Posted by | Deception, Science and Pseudo-Science, Timeless or most popular, Video

No comments yet.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

« Previous |

%d bloggers like this: