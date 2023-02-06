Will the real Kevin Bass stand up? Who is the author of the Newsweek apologia?
Just a few tweets provides a lot of information
By Meryl Nass | February 5, 2023
It seems he used to tweet about eugenics. He liked it.
And it seems he remains intrigued with it.
But he was not impressed with the talks by me, Aseem Malhotra, Robert Malone, Sasha Latypova. Guess what? This was not a science conference in Stockholm. It was a conference about what has really been going on these past three years. He likes the straw man argument.
So who is this Kevin Bass, who some commenters to my last post described as a twitter troll regarding nutrition and low carb diets. Why is he apologizing for mistakes that the system made? Like, he admitted to LOTS of mistakes?
He had to explain to his followers that with the Newsweek piece he has reinvented himself. He has decided to stop being an attack dog and instead bring us sweetness and light. Oops. He forgot his new persona, however, when he attacked the Stockholm conference. Who will he be tomorrow?
