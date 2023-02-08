US behind Nord Stream sabotage – Seymour Hersh
RT | February 8, 2023
The Nord Stream pipelines were destroyed last September by the US in a covert operation, Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative journalist Seymour Hersh has claimed. The legendary reporter made the bombshell revelation in an article posted to his newly launched blog on Substack on Wednesday.
The explosives were planted at the pipelines back in June 2022 by US Navy divers under the guise of BALTOPS 22 NATO exercise, Hersh reported, citing a source with direct knowledge of the operational planning.
The journalist noted he had reached the White House and the CIA for comment, with both firmly rejecting the claim as“utterly false.”
The bombs were detonated three months later on September 26 with a remote signal sent by a sonar buoy. The buoy was dropped near the Nord Stream pipelines by a Norwegian Navy P8 surveillance plane, according to the report.
The operation came to fruition following months of back-and-forth between the White House, the CIA and the military, with the officials focusing on how to leave no trace of the US involvement in the attack. The planning process began back in December 2021, when a special task force was created with the direct participation of US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan.
“The Navy proposed using a newly commissioned submarine to assault the pipeline directly. The Air Force discussed dropping bombs with delayed fuses that could be set off remotely. The CIA argued that whatever was done, it would have to be covert. Everyone involved understood the stakes,” the report read.
The source told Hersh that everybody involved understood the operation was not some “kiddie stuff” and was actually an “an act of war.” Throughout “all of this scheming” certain officials urged the White House to drop the idea entirely. “Some working guys in the CIA and the State Department were saying, ‘Don’t do this. It’s stupid and will be a political nightmare if it comes out,’” according to the source.
Originally, the explosives were to have a 48-hour-timer and were set to be planted by the end of BALTOPS22, Hersh reported citing the same source. The two-day window, however, was ultimately deemed to be too close to the end of the exercise by the White House, which ordered the task force to come up with an on-demand method of detonating them. The latter ultimately turned out to be the sonar buoy idea.
The Joe Biden’s administration has been “focused” on jeopardizing the Nord Stream pipelines – initially through sanctions, and, ultimately, with direct sabotage – seeing it as a key to swaying Europe under its cause amid then-looming conflict in Ukraine, Hersh noted.
“As long as Europe remained dependent on the pipelines for cheap natural gas, Washington was afraid that countries like Germany would be reluctant to supply Ukraine with the money and weapons it needed to defeat Russia,” he wrote.
Moscow has provided a similar take on the incident shortly after the blasts, branding them a “terrorist attack” and stating that the US was the nation that benefited most from it, by speeding up Europe’s attempts to wean itself off the Russian gas.
It seems very contradictory that almost all the countries in the world are prepared to sign the global pandemic treaty, which will mandatorily subject them to the whims of the one in control, while such nations are continuing to plot against one another, sabotaging pipelines and supporting a false flag war in Ukraine. What do those unthinking folks imagine the resulting reality to be, when someone as corrupt or worse than Tedros, Gates, Farrar, Fauci or others assume control of the WHO, and by clever extension, to the travel, food, heating, and other commodity production and exchange? And if such culprits successfully launched the covid fiasco, thereby killing and maiming hundreds of thousands, perhaps millions, what do people think will happen to humanity when plandemic after plandemic sweeps over the world and vaxx after vaxx is mandatorily forced on everyone? Is there no rational thinking left, or instinctive self preservation fear building in the mind of anyone?
Comment by Peter | February 8, 2023 |
With the almost certainty that the United States sabotaged Nord Stream, one, that was a sort of terrorist act, two, an attack resulting in pollution, three, an act of destruction upon allies in Europe, and four, an attempt to financially benefit from an act of war, an act of war upon Russia.
How else to regard the above? The first, something that clandestine against a people is meant to terrorize, that is, it brought about suffering and misery and fear. Isn’t that terrorism?
The second is a given.
The third, to destroy that source of resources for however it would be used, brought definite destruction to Europe and its citizens.
Fourth, isn’t that a given? The attack by Israel upon the American naval vessel, the USSLiberty, only one of such attacks upon America, incidentally, isn’t that an act of war? Why does America dismiss that act of war as such and accept Israel’s twisted language that that was, “…a terrible mistake…” American sailor/military citizens were murdered, killed and killed as they sought safety in life boats, which were strafed by Israeli airfare pilots. Killed. Murdered.
Of civilian Americans, too many to list, but always: Rachel Corrie and recently, Shireen Abu Akleh. Killed. Language as above, trotted out, such as “…a terrible mistake…” Killed. Murdered.
That was not, “friendly fire” or any such also twisted language. It was a deliberate act of war by Israel upon America.
To regard Israel as an ally is worse that capitulation. It ensure a slavery to the Zionists, to their partisans, particularly in America. A traitorous partnering, as deliberate as was Israel’s act of war upon America. With killers. Murderers. They did it to the above. They’ll do it to you and, in effect, are doing it either with your knowledge, or more so, however to translate the motto, by deceiving you: “By way of deception thou shalt do war.”
Should the purpose of war be stated, but know: Many are the ways to wage war and many are the ways to destroy the enemy. And perhaps the most successful is not to kill the enemy, but to deceive the enemy and make of it a host, and a partner, as well.
Last, qui bono? American oil companies and any of America’s armament companies as well as international armament companies. Include the Israeli company, Genie Oil and Gas, hot on developing the resources of the land-stolen Golan Heights and off-shore of Israel, hot on becoming a player in the international supplier/developer/broker of oil and natural gas.
Greater Israel moves apace.
Comment by michael | February 8, 2023 |