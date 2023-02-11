BBC’s Solar Power Misinformation

Featured Video

Merrick Garland and the “Weaponization” of the Department of Justice

By Michael Hoffman | Revelation of the Method | February 8, 2023

The United States government has a long history of attacking foreign heads of state as terrorist dictators who target civilians, while our government simultaneously engages in its own terrorism against the “wrong” civilians.

In March of 1945, almost six months before Hiroshima and Nagasaki, President Franklin D. Roosevelt, one of the heroes of “The Good War,” ordered General Curtis Lemay to implement LeMay’s plan of attack on civilians in Japan. On March 9-10, American bombers were dispatched to intentionally create a firestorm that would wipe out sixteen square miles of the city of Tokyo, burning alive 100,000 Japanese children, women and men. Hundreds of thousands of napalm explosives were dropped from more than three hundred B-29 Superfortress bombers on the densely packed, mostly wooden city.

Testimony of First Lieutenant Richard Gross, 874th Bomb Squadron, 498th Bomb Group, U.S. Army Air Force: “I was a navigator. At the time, you just didn’t think about those things. We had a job to do and we did it. We were burning houses, but we didn’t think about the people.”

Testimony of Second Lieutenant Jim Marich, 869th Bomb Squadron, 497th Bomb Group, U.S. Army Air Force: “You could smell, I”m sorry to say, burning flesh in the airplane…We safely went on with the mission and went on with lesser-known missions. But by then, the Japanese fighter response was practically nil.”

Testimony of Technical Sergeant Ed Lawson, 882nd Bomb Squadron, 500th Bomb Group, U.S. Army Air Force: “My job was to stand by the open bomb-bay doors and throw chaff out — these long strips of aluminum foil to confuse Japanese radar. Can you imagine standing in front of an open bomb-bay door and smelling a city burn up? It was terrifying. At low altitude like that, I didn’t wear an oxygen mask. All I can say is that the smell was nauseating. I’ve never smelled anything like it since, and I don’t want to…When we did the firebombings, we were killing civilians.”

Firebombs dropped by the United States in a total of sixty cities killed hundreds of thousands of Japanese people prior to the atomic bombs that annihilated Hiroshima and Nagasaki, and spread carcinogenic radioactive sickness among the population.

The Bombing of the Civilians of Tokyo in the History of Man

In the pages of the U.S. government’s own Strategic Bombing Survey we read:

“Probably more persons lost their lives by fire at Tokyo in a 6-hour period than any time in the history of man.”

Yet most Americans don’t know of it and next month you’ll be hard-pressed to find even a paragraph of remembrance in your morning fish-wrapper. … continue

