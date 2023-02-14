Aletho News

ΑΛΗΘΩΣ

PFIZER MISSED DEADLINE TO TURN IN MYOCARDITIS DATA

The Highwire with Del Bigtree | February 9, 2023

Pfizer missed a deadline to turn over internal studies on myocarditis, per an FDA order. The deadline came and went. Now, they quietly have a new date in June. Why the delay on such important data? And, why does the FDA set arbitrary deadlines which aren’t enforced?

NEW MAJORITY IN CONGRESS TARGETS CDC & WHO IN 2023

The Highwire with Del Bigtree | February 9, 2023

As Biden announces the coming end of the Covid Public Health Emergency in the US, the new majority in Congress appear to not be letting agencies off the hook. The past three years of remarkably poor public health policy have placed the CDC, WHO, and Social Media companies in the sights of numerous committee investigations, and new legislation seeking answers and medical freedom.

UNPRECEDENTED: FAA LOWERS BAR FOR PILOT HEART HEALTH

The Highwire with Del Bigtree | February 9, 2023

Airline pilot and co-founder of US Freedom Flyers, Josh Yoder, and Clinical Cardiologist, Dr. Thomas Levy, join Del to discuss the recent FAA change to the heart test limits and the coincidental timing of the change coming amid increasing concerns over myocarditis from the COVID-19 vaccine.

February 14, 2023 - Posted by | Science and Pseudo-Science, Video | , , , ,

No comments yet.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

« Previous | Next »

%d bloggers like this: