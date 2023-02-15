GOP Hawks to Exploit Child Victims of War, In Bid to Boost Spending on Kiev’s Military Aid
By Kyle Anzalone | The Libertarian Institute | February 14, 2023
Representative Michael McCaul plans to hold a series of hearings showing alleged atrocities committed by Russia. The Texas Republican hopes the testimony will push some of his GOP colleagues to commit to sending Kiev more military aid.
In an interview with the AP, the high-ranking Republican discussed how the images of atrocities committed against children is a powerful political tool. “I find that moves the dial, when they see these horrific killings of children,” McCaul said. He controls the influential House Foreign Affairs Committee.
Democrats in Congress have fully committed to providing military aid to Kiev. However, a growing number of Republicans have called for curtailing security assistance to Ukraine. McCaul said the hearings will be used to get his GOP colleagues on board with sending additional aid.
“I’m very much focused on the dissension within my own party on this,” the Congressman added.
Last week, Matt Gaetz (R-FL) introduced The Ukraine Fatigue Resolution. If passed, it would express that it is the sense of the House that “the US must end its military and financial aid to Ukraine” and urges “all combatants to reach a peace agreement.” The legislation has ten cosponsors, all Republicans.
Congress has already authorized over $100 billion in spending to aid Ukraine’s war effort. In December, President Joe Biden signed the Omnibus bill, which included $45 billion in aid to Kiev.
After Republicans captured control of the House in November, McCaul said he would push more aid for Ukraine through. At the time, he criticized Biden for not sending more advanced weapons to Kiev.
Gaetz says he introduced the resolution because America cannot send so much tax money to Kiev and escalating the military support for Ukraine risks starting WWIII. “President Joe Biden must have forgotten his prediction from March 2022, suggesting that arming Ukraine with military equipment will escalate the conflict to ‘World War III,’” He continued, “America is in a state of managed decline, and it will exacerbate if we continue to hemorrhage taxpayer dollars toward a foreign war.”
McCaul also favors providing Ukrainian forces with Army Tactical Missile System artillery munitions, which have a range of nearly 200 miles. He has expressed that he wants these weapons to be used in future assaults on Crimea, which Russia annexed in 2014. Such an escalation could swiftly lead to a nuclear exchange.
Using alleged atrocities against children to fuel hatred is not a new political stunt. In 1990, Nayirah al-Ṣabaḥ, the daughter of then-Kuwaiti Ambassador Saud Al-Sabah, claimed to have witnessed Iraqi soldiers killing babies. However, the testimony was fake but was used to rally Americans to support the Gulf War.
It hasn’t been that long when a beautiful little Afghanistan toddler was brutally murdered by a missile fired by US forces only days before the US finally pulled out of Afghanistan. The little cherub’s photo burns in my mind’s eye like a hot iron! No apologies were given by the US Commander either. I wonder if Congressman McCaul was as moved as I was by the wrongful and barbaric murder of little toddler Malika and her six siblings. Seven children were killed in that missile strike which also killed an Afghani aid worker who was employed by California-based Nutrition and Education International. US intelligence officers said they “believed they were tracking an ISIS-K militant in a white Toyota Corolla. Who confirmed the man driving the car was an armed militant? It was not confirmed otherwise they would have recognized they had the wrong guy! Instead they wiped out an entire family of seven children and their parents! The CentCom Commander lied that the second explosion was from a bomb inside the car. What they found was that the missile strike also destroyed a propane tank. They killed the wrong man and his family and they got away with it!! No one was held responsible. Think about that next time reports of Ukraine children being killed are splashed across your TV set because McCaul’s efforts to continue the war in Ukraine succeeded.
I’m a Vietnam vet. I served in the Army Security Agency. I spent 15 months there during some of the heaviest fighting of the war. In one stretch 200 US soldiers were killed each day trying to take a position held by the NVA. Finally, after several days of bloody combat and 1000 body bags filled with dead US troops, they abandoned the position! What the …. I thought to myself. I’ll tell you what it was. It was McNamara’s marching band of body counts, ours and theirs, that body count Bob wanted reported every evening on the nightly news. McNamara’s band should stand out as a lesson for people in powerful positions who think nothing of continuing this war in Ukraine for war’s sake. Knowing that the child victims McCaul is using to gin up the war in Ukraine will cause many many more children to die. It is worse than being sinister. I think it is evil.
How many Iraqi children were killed in another war that started based on a lie? Saddam Hussein was demonized the same way Putin has been. The leader of the intended targeted nation, in this case, Putin, must be dehumanized and portrayed as a rabid killer of children, just as McCaul intends to portray Putin. But then how else can the purveyors of propaganda and war justify the slaughter they intend to inflict on the innocent?
