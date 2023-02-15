The Magic Words – #SolutionsWatch
Corbett • 02/07/2023
Podcast: Play in new window | Download | Embed
The magic words can open doors that you didn’t even know were there. They can help you skirt the censors and the fact checkers. They can unlock minds and take your research to a whole new level. So do you know the magic words? Find out in this week’s edition of #SolutionsWatch!
Watch on Archive / BitChute / Odysee / Rokfin / Rumble / Substack / Download the mp4
SHOW NOTES:
Derrick Broze Interview – Mexico Halts Geoengineering, #FluorideTrial & Your Impending Digital ID
Mexico Becomes First Nation To Admit Harms Of Geoengineering, Halts Future Experiments
Biodigital Convergence: Bombshell Document Reveals the True Agenda
Episode 402 – Your Guide to The Great Convergence
Conceptual zero draft for the consideration of the Intergovernmental Negotiating Body at its third meeting
February 15, 2023
