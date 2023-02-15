Aletho News

ΑΛΗΘΩΣ

The Magic Words – #SolutionsWatch

Corbett • 02/07/2023

Podcast: Play in new window | Download | Embed

The magic words can open doors that you didn’t even know were there. They can help you skirt the censors and the fact checkers. They can unlock minds and take your research to a whole new level. So do you know the magic words? Find out in this week’s edition of #SolutionsWatch!

Watch on Archive / BitChute / Odysee / Rokfin / Rumble / Substack / Download the mp4

SHOW NOTES:

Derrick Broze Interview – Mexico Halts Geoengineering, #FluorideTrial & Your Impending Digital ID

Mexico Becomes First Nation To Admit Harms Of Geoengineering, Halts Future Experiments

Biodigital Convergence: Bombshell Document Reveals the True Agenda

Episode 402 – Your Guide to The Great Convergence

Conceptual zero draft for the consideration of the Intergovernmental Negotiating Body at its third meeting

February 15, 2023 - Posted by | Full Spectrum Dominance, Timeless or most popular, Video

No comments yet.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

« Previous |

%d bloggers like this: