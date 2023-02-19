Aletho News

Jeffrey Sachs: Who really blew up the Nord Stream 2 pipeline?

UnHerd | February 16, 2023

UnHerd’s Freddie Sayers meets Jeffrey Sachs to debate who really blew up the Nord Stream 2 pipeline.

Who Blew Up Nord Stream Pipelines? | A Mystery!

Matt Orfalea | October 23, 2022

