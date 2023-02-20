China publishes report on US’ hegemonic, domineering and bullying practices

China on Monday released a report on US hegemony and its perils to expose the US’ abuse of hegemony in the political, military, economic, financial, technological and cultural fields, by presenting the relevant facts, and to draw greater international attention to the perils of the US’ practices to world peace and stability and the well-being of all peoples.

The report was published as the US has been escalating the great power competition across the globe, and its style of seeking hegemony has been transformed from “benevolent” to aggressive, forcing more and more countries and regions to take sides, said Chinese observers, warning that attempts by the US to suppress and contain China will only intensify in the near future.

Since becoming the world’s most powerful country after two world wars and the Cold War, the US has acted more boldly to interfere in the internal affairs of other countries, and to pursue, maintain and abuse its hegemony, advance subversion and infiltration, and willfully wage wars, bringing harm to the international community, said the report.

The report pointed out that the US has developed a hegemonic playbook to stage “color revolutions,” instigate regional disputes, and even directly launch wars under the guise of promoting democracy, freedom and human rights. Clinging to the Cold War mentality, the US has ramped up bloc politics and stoked conflict and confrontation.

It has overstretched the concept of national security, abused export controls and forced unilateral sanctions upon others. It has taken a selective approach to international laws and rules, utilizing or discarding them as it sees fit, and has sought to impose rules that serve its own interests in the name of upholding a “rules-based international order.”

The report listed instances of US interference in other countries’ internal affairs. For example, in the name of “promoting democracy,” the country practiced a “Neo-Monroe Doctrine” in Latin America, instigated “color revolutions” in Eurasia, and orchestrated the “Arab spring” in West Asia and North Africa, bringing chaos and disaster to many countries.

During the past few years, the US also tried to encourage and support “color revolution” in China’s Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR). Legislator Nixie Lam, of the Democratic Alliance for the Betterment and Progress of Hong Kong SAR, told the Global Times on Monday that in the past, the US extended its hand to China’s Hong Kong many times.

Citing the List of Facts of the US Interfering in Hong Kong Affairs and Supporting Anti-China Chaos in Hong Kong, published by the Chinese Foreign Ministry in September 2021, Lam said China has warned US politicians and their agents who meddle in Hong Kong affairs that the Chinese government and people are determined to maintain Hong Kong’s prosperity and stability, and that any outside intervention is doomed to be futile.

Also, the report criticized that the country hosted the first “Summit for Democracy” in December 2021, which drew criticism and opposition from many countries for making a mockery of the spirit of democracy and dividing the world.

In March 2023, it will host another “Summit for Democracy,” which remains unwelcome and will again find no support, said the report.

The first democracy summit was lackluster, and predictably, this year’s summit will be another ridiculous political show by Washington, Sun Chenghao, a research fellow at the Center for International Security and Strategy at Tsinghua University, told the Global Times on Monday.

There are plenty of problems with American democracy, and Sun questioned how it could be capable to act as a “democratic leader.”

The report also pointed out that the US’ surveillance is indiscriminate. All can be targets of its surveillance, be they rivals or allies, or even leaders of allied countries such as former German chancellor Angela Merkel and several French presidents.

Cyber surveillance and attacks launched by the US such as “Prism,” “Dirtbox,” “Irritant Horn” and “Telescreen Operation” are all proof that the US is closely monitoring its allies and partners. Such eavesdropping on allies and partners has already caused worldwide outrage.

However, the US has always smeared other countries through spreading fictitious rumors over “surveillance incidents.”

For example, the US House of Representatives voted to pass a resolution condemning “China’s use of the suspected surveillance balloon” that was shot down by US jets recently, CNN reported on February 9. China has stated that the Chinese civilian unmanned airship straying into US airspace was completely accidental due to force majeure, and it did not pose any threat to US personnel or safety.

According to the Chinese report, the US has fabricated excuses to clamp down on China’s high-tech enterprises with global competitiveness, and has put more than 1,000 Chinese enterprises on sanction lists.

The country has imposed controls on biotechnology, artificial intelligence and other high-end technologies, reinforced export restrictions, tightened investment screening, suppressed Chinese social media apps such as TikTok and WeChat, and lobbied the Netherlands and Japan to restrict exports of chips and related equipment or technology to China, the report said.

Sun believes that the stranglehold by the US on China in the field of science and technology is the most obvious and fiercest, as China’s catch-up momentum in the field is very obvious, which has exposed US anxiety over the potential loss of its leading position in the field.

The report said that the US’ unilateral, egoistic and regressive hegemonic practices have drawn increasing, intense criticism and opposition from the international community.

China opposes all forms of hegemonism and power politics, and it rejects interference in other countries’ internal affairs. The US must critically examine what it has done, let go of its arrogance and prejudice, and quit its hegemonic, domineering and bullying practices, the report concluded.