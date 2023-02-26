Aletho News

Republicans race to stop Biden giving WHO power over pandemic surveillance, controlling “disinformation”

By Ken Macon | Reclaim The Net | February 25, 2023

Republican senators are pushing back against an accord that would give the  (WHO) power over member states if it declares a pandemic. The accord, which is legally binding on all member states, will be finalized in Switzerland this week.

The accord will give the WHO power to declare pandemics and require member states to give the WHO the “central role” as “the directing and coordinating authority on international health work” in areas like medical supply chains, treatments and lockdowns. However, the WHO also wants more power over surveillance and controlling “disinformation and fake news” when a pandemic is declared.

17 senators, led by Wisconsin’s Ron Johnson, have introduced the “No WHO Pandemic Preparedness Treaty Without Senate Approval Act.” The bill states that the accord should be called a treaty. As a treaty, it would require approval by two-thirds of the Senate.

We obtained a copy of the bill for you here.

“The WHO, along with our federal health agencies, failed miserably in their response to COVID-19,” Sen. Johnson stated. “This failure should not be rewarded with a new international treaty that would increase the WHO’s power at the expense of American sovereignty.”

However, some legal experts believe the legislation will not stop President  from signing the accord as the accord was drafted to bypass Senate approval.

