Why the First Amendment Is First

Featured Video

For more videos go to the Aletho News – Video Category

or go to

Aletho News Archives – Video-Images

From the Archives

By Justin Hart

Transmission of the disease – wrong

wrong Asymptomatic spread – wrong

wrong PCR testing – wrong

wrong Fatality rate – wrong

wrong Lockdowns – wrong

wrong Community triggers – wrong

wrong Business closures – wrong

wrong School closures – wrong

wrong Quarantining healthy people – wrong

wrong Impact on youth – wrong

wrong Hospital overload – wrong

wrong Plexiglass barriers – wrong

wrong Social distancing – wrong

wrong Outdoor spread – wrong

wrong Masks – wrong

wrong Variant impact – wrong

wrong Natural immunity – wrong

wrong Vaccine efficacy – wrong

wrong Vaccine injury – wrong

Anything, ‘Bueller’?

To repeat. They. Got. EVERYTHING. Wrong!

Blog Roll

