How Scotland pays back for Malawi (non existent) climate damage

Today’s climate disinformation from the BBC:

Scotland is one of the first countries in the world to stump up cash for “loss and damage” caused by climate change in poorer countries. When torrential rains came to the village of Mambundungu in Malawi, people’s homes were washed away but that was not the worst of it. The flood waters were infested with crocodiles. Children were carried away by them. It was terrifying. Eventually, in 2015, the villagers couldn’t take any more and moved their entire community to higher ground. Then the new village began to flood too. Malawi in southern Africa has been hard hit by the effects of climate change But it is one of the poorest countries in the world and struggles to pay for the measures needed repair the damage. That’s where the Scottish government has stepped in, promoting the notion that rich nations should help pay for the damage from climate change in less developed countries. https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-scotland-64501975

There is naturally no evidence provided of just how these floods are caused by climate change. (Well this is the BBC – what do you expect?)

And if you look at the three long running weather stations in Malawi, no evidence exists that daily rainfall extremes are increasing:

So why do these floods appear to be getting worse? There is a very simple reason – deforestation.

According to the BBC themselves:

As we know, deforestation leads to increased rainfall runoff, siltation and floods down valley.

The World Resources Institute studied the problem in 2017, writing:

Nearly a year ago, the New York Times ran a devastating story about the deforestation crisis in Malawi and its impact on residents of Lilongwe, Malawi’s capital city. Illegal cutting of nearby forests was causing water shortages and disrupting the city’s hydroelectric power supply, forcing the government to deploy soldiers to protect the forests. The root of this problem was Malawi’s dependence on wood for meeting energy needs―more specifically, charcoal. Nearly 97 percent of Malawian households depend on wood or charcoal for cooking or heating. Even in urban areas, 54 percent of households use charcoal (a product of wood) for cooking. But there are only so many trees.

Malawi is one of the poorest countries in Africa, where electricity is an uncommon luxury and subsistence farming is the norm. With seemingly few options and climate change adding uncertainty, the situation depicted in the New York Times article seemed hopeless.

Instead of blubbering on about climate change, maybe the Scottish government should be helping Malawi to build a reliable electricity grid, based on fossil fuels.