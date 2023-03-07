Aletho News

The Future Food False Flag

Corbett • 03/06/2023

The food supply is under attack. But by whom? And for what purpose? Find out the dirty truth about the global food crisis and how the powers-that-shouldn’t-be are trying to use this crisis as an opportunity to usher in the Great Food Reset on today’s fast-paced edition of The Corbett Report podcast.

DOCUMENTATION

The Attack on Food Symposium + Solutions to Fight Back
Time Reference: 01:07

 

At least two people injured in explosion at Hermiston food plant
Time Reference: 02:52

 

Massive Fire Engulfs Salinas Food Processing Plant; Neighborhoods Evacuated
Time Reference: 03:06

 

Fire at Maricopa Food Pantry destroys 40,000 pounds of food
Time Reference: 03:18

 

Dade City poultry farm fire likely killed 250,000 chickens
Time Reference: 03:30

 

West Side food processing plant left with smoke damage after fire, SAFD says
Time Reference: 03:39

 

Crews battle large commercial fire at nut processing plant in Sutter County
Time Reference: 03:48

 

Potato-Processing Plant Fire In Belfast, Maine Leads To Shelter-In-Place Order
Time Reference: 03:59

 

Fire kills tens of thousands of chickens at Wright County farm
Time Reference: 04:13

 

Meat Processing Facility Catches Fire
Time Reference: 04:22

 

Zeemap of food processing incidents 2021-2022
Time Reference: 05:37

 

FBI warns of cyberattacks on US food plants after a dozen hit by mysterious fires
Time Reference: 07:30

 

Cyberattack on Dole
Time Reference: 09:39

 

Up Next: The Collapse of the Food Supply Chain
Time Reference: 10:46

 

Rahm Emanuel on the Opportunities of Crisis
Time Reference: 14:15

 

Ian Bremmer – Beyond 2023: A Global Outlook
Time Reference: 14:25

 

Henry Kissinger (HQ) Obama and The New World Order 1/5/09
Time Reference: 14:35

 

How a misunderstanding about Chinese characters has led many astray
Time Reference: 15:11

 

Eating Bioengineered Spores
Time Reference: 17:32

 

Israeli Company’s Pioneering ‘Sweet Proteins’
Time Reference: 19:28

 

Nicole Kidman Eats Bugs | Secret Talent Theatre | Vanity Fair
Time Reference: 21:08

 

Eating bugs to save the planet
Time Reference: 21:13

 

Why you will be eating bugs very soon | James Rolin | TEDxBozeman
Time Reference: 21:36

 

This London insect farm is changing the way we eat | Pioneers for Our Planet
Time Reference: 22:36

 

EATING JAMES FRANCO: Bite Lab Wants to Experiment with Celebrity Tissue to Make Edible Meats
Time Reference: 23:46

 

Insects on the menu as EU approves two for human consumption
Time Reference: 25:44

 

What is the Future of Food?
Time Reference: 26:31

 

Who is Behind the Great Food Reset?
Time Reference: 27:37

 

The Gates/Rockefeller “Green Revolution” Scam Exposed
Time Reference: 27:57

 

Glyphosate Now the Most-Used Agricultural Chemical Ever
Time Reference: 30:04

 

Bill Gates-Backed Vegan Burgers Hit Mainstream With Safeway Deal
Time Reference: 30:58

 

America’s Biggest Owner Of Farmland Is Now Bill Gates
Time Reference: 31:20

 

“insects” search on World Economic Forum website
Time Reference: 32:08

 

EAT – who we are
Time Reference: 32:22

 

USAID: Systemic Solutions for Climate Change Adaptation and Mitigation in Agriculture, Nutrition, And Food Systems
Time Reference: 32:55

 

Another Globalist “Simulation” Comes True (Food Chain Reaction exercise)
Time Reference: 33:45

 

Biodigital Convergence: Bombshell Document Reveals the True Agenda
Time Reference: 39:59

 

The Future of Food (Is Ours to Decide)
Time Reference: 41:57

 

