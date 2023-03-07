The Future Food False Flag
Corbett • 03/06/2023
Podcast: Play in new window | Download | Embed
The food supply is under attack. But by whom? And for what purpose? Find out the dirty truth about the global food crisis and how the powers-that-shouldn’t-be are trying to use this crisis as an opportunity to usher in the Great Food Reset on today’s fast-paced edition of The Corbett Report podcast.
Watch on Archive / BitChute / Odysee / Rokfin / Rumble / Substack / Download the mp4
For those with limited bandwidth, CLICK HERE to download a smaller, lower file size version of this episode.
For those interested in audio quality, CLICK HERE for the highest-quality version of this episode (WARNING: very large download).
DOCUMENTATION
|The Attack on Food Symposium + Solutions to Fight Back
|Time Reference:
|01:07
|At least two people injured in explosion at Hermiston food plant
|Time Reference:
|02:52
|Massive Fire Engulfs Salinas Food Processing Plant; Neighborhoods Evacuated
|Time Reference:
|03:06
|Fire at Maricopa Food Pantry destroys 40,000 pounds of food
|Time Reference:
|03:18
|Dade City poultry farm fire likely killed 250,000 chickens
|Time Reference:
|03:30
|West Side food processing plant left with smoke damage after fire, SAFD says
|Time Reference:
|03:39
|Crews battle large commercial fire at nut processing plant in Sutter County
|Time Reference:
|03:48
|Potato-Processing Plant Fire In Belfast, Maine Leads To Shelter-In-Place Order
|Time Reference:
|03:59
|Fire kills tens of thousands of chickens at Wright County farm
|Time Reference:
|04:13
|Meat Processing Facility Catches Fire
|Time Reference:
|04:22
|Zeemap of food processing incidents 2021-2022
|Time Reference:
|05:37
|FBI warns of cyberattacks on US food plants after a dozen hit by mysterious fires
|Time Reference:
|07:30
|Cyberattack on Dole
|Time Reference:
|09:39
|Up Next: The Collapse of the Food Supply Chain
|Time Reference:
|10:46
|Rahm Emanuel on the Opportunities of Crisis
|Time Reference:
|14:15
|Ian Bremmer – Beyond 2023: A Global Outlook
|Time Reference:
|14:25
|Henry Kissinger (HQ) Obama and The New World Order 1/5/09
|Time Reference:
|14:35
|How a misunderstanding about Chinese characters has led many astray
|Time Reference:
|15:11
|Eating Bioengineered Spores
|Time Reference:
|17:32
|Israeli Company’s Pioneering ‘Sweet Proteins’
|Time Reference:
|19:28
|Nicole Kidman Eats Bugs | Secret Talent Theatre | Vanity Fair
|Time Reference:
|21:08
|Eating bugs to save the planet
|Time Reference:
|21:13
|Why you will be eating bugs very soon | James Rolin | TEDxBozeman
|Time Reference:
|21:36
|This London insect farm is changing the way we eat | Pioneers for Our Planet
|Time Reference:
|22:36
|EATING JAMES FRANCO: Bite Lab Wants to Experiment with Celebrity Tissue to Make Edible Meats
|Time Reference:
|23:46
|Insects on the menu as EU approves two for human consumption
|Time Reference:
|25:44
|What is the Future of Food?
|Time Reference:
|26:31
|Who is Behind the Great Food Reset?
|Time Reference:
|27:37
|The Gates/Rockefeller “Green Revolution” Scam Exposed
|Time Reference:
|27:57
|Glyphosate Now the Most-Used Agricultural Chemical Ever
|Time Reference:
|30:04
|Bill Gates-Backed Vegan Burgers Hit Mainstream With Safeway Deal
|Time Reference:
|30:58
|America’s Biggest Owner Of Farmland Is Now Bill Gates
|Time Reference:
|31:20
|“insects” search on World Economic Forum website
|Time Reference:
|32:08
|EAT – who we are
|Time Reference:
|32:22
|USAID: Systemic Solutions for Climate Change Adaptation and Mitigation in Agriculture, Nutrition, And Food Systems
|Time Reference:
|32:55
|Another Globalist “Simulation” Comes True (Food Chain Reaction exercise)
|Time Reference:
|33:45
|Biodigital Convergence: Bombshell Document Reveals the True Agenda
|Time Reference:
|39:59
|The Future of Food (Is Ours to Decide)
|Time Reference:
|41:57
No comments yet.
Leave a Reply