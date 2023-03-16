Vitamin D reduced dementia by 40%

Role of supplementation is unclear. Prospectively study Associations, vitamin D supplementation and incident dementia N = 12,388 dementia-free people (from the National Alzheimer’s Coordinating Center)

Methods Baseline exposure to vitamin D was considered D+ No exposure prior to dementia onset was considered D− MCI and depression were both more frequent in the D− group, compared to D+ People taking vitamin D had less MCI and less depression

Adjusted for age, sex, education, race, cognitive diagnosis, depression, and apolipoprotein E (APOE) ε4. Potential interactions between exposure and model covariates were explored. Results Across all formulations, vitamin D exposure was associated with significantly longer dementia-free survival, and lower dementia incidence rate than no exposure

Hazard ratio = 0.60 (95% confidence interval: 0.55–0.65) Vitamin D exposure was associated with 40% lower dementia incidence versus no exposure. Over 10 year follow up of 12,388 2,696 participants progressed to dementia

Among them the 2,696 2,017 (74.8%) had no exposure to vitamin D 679 (25.2%) had baseline exposure

Exposure to vitamin D was associated with significantly higher dementia-free survival 5-year survival for D− was 68.4% 5-year survival for D+ was 83.6%

The effect of vitamin D on incidence rate differed significantly, Vitamin D effects were significantly greater in females versus males

Vitamin D effects were significantly greater in normal cognition versus mild cognitive impairment.

Vitamin D effects were significantly greater in apolipoprotein E ε4 non-carriers versus carriers.

Vitamin D effects were less significantly apolipoprotein E ε4 carriers. (25% one copy, 3% two copies)

Vitamin D has potential for dementia prevention, especially in the high-risk strata.

Vitamin D is known to participate in the clearance of amyloid beta (Aβ) aggregates, one of the hallmarks of Alzheimer’s disease (AD), and may provide neuroprotection against Aβ-induced tau hyperphosphorylation (neurofibrillary tangles) Cholecalciferol may be more effective than ergocalciferol