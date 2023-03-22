Is Dr. Malone Invested in Humanity or Transhumanism?

Dr. Robert Malone describes mRNA ‘vaccines’ as the entry point for transhumanism and the suite of technologies that can modify humans through directed biological and mechanical genetic mutations.

It was decided years ago to lie to global citizens about the end-game use of gene-editing nanotechnologies and the convergence of the digital world with the human body. Biotechnology is quite literally the science of turning technology into new life forms and turning natural life forms into new technologies.

Transhumanism is the sector of the biotechnology industry that integrates Ai nanotechnologies with the human body.

mRNA ‘Vaccines’ are the Gateway to Transhumanism, per Dr. Malone

In a recent interview with Glenn Beck, Dr. Robert Malone describes mRNA ‘vaccines’ as the entry point for the suite of technologies that can modify humans through forced biological and mechanical genetic mutations. This is also known as transhumanism or Directed Evolution.

“Transhumanism is the technology suite, I Think, is the best way to put it, around the idea of the both mechanical and biological modification of humans. The RNA (mRNA)vaccines as an entry point (to transhumanism).” – Dr. Robert Malone

You can watch the clip here.

During the interview, Dr. Malone explains how the mRNA (RNA) ‘vaccines’ are the ‘ethical entry’ point to transhumanism. Dr. Malone describes transhumanism as the suite of nanotechnologies used to force or direct the the evolution of humans with non-human DNA and inorganic material (such as metallic-based electromagnetic molecules).

mRNA Technology, Transhumanism, and the Destruction of Humanity

Let’s be honest, the outcome of the use of mRNA technology in humans can only result in the destruction of the human body (severe disease or death) as part of the process of creating hybrid humanoid bodies that can integrate with the digital realm.

Transcript of Part of Dr. Malone’s Interview with Glenn Beck:

Doctor Robert Malone: It’s not a conspiracy, transhumanism. They talk about the RNA vaccines as an entry point, just kind of opening that space ethically and otherwise. So, that’s part of the push for why these particular products (mRNA vaccines), is it relates to that transhumanism agenda. Glenn Beck: Explain for anybody who doesn’t know, transhumanism, explain it break it down? Doctor Robert Malone: So, transhumanism is the technology suite, I think, is the best way to put it, around the idea of the both mechanical and biological modification of humans.

So there you have it. mRNA technology was invented for and being used to destroy humanity and create a new hybrid humanoid species.

If Humans are NOT Being Destroyed with mRNA, Why is Elon Musk Predicting We Will Be Replaced with Humanoids (Biodigital Humans)?

As Dr. Malone stated in the interview, transhumanism is both the biological and mechanical modifications of humans using mRNA vaccines as an entry point. The creation of a biodigital humanoid species (transhumanis) is not a conspiracy and Dr. Malone’s mRNA ‘vaccine’ technology is the entry point, per Dr. Malone’s own words!

In a recent Yahoo! Finance article, Elon Musk says that humanoids will eventually outnumber humans (homo sapiens) resulting in devastating economic impact.