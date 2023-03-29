The depopulation agenda, Part 3: Vaccines and infertility

This is the third in a series tracing the history of population control through to present day depopulation ‘aspirations’. You can read Part 1 here and Part 2 here. The question raised today is whether vaccines could have impacted on fertility and reproduction.

For the last 70 years, fertility rates have decreased worldwide, with a total 50 per cent decline, according to the World Economic Forum. The reasons given typically include women’s ’empowerment’ in education and the workforce, lower child mortality and the increased cost of bringing up children. What is not mentioned by this pro-vaccine body is the possible impact of vaccines.

This however has been brought into sharp focus by the now well documented adverse reactions to the Covid vaccines. A recent Project Veritas undercover report revealed Pfizer executive Jordon Trishton Walker confirming there were specific concerns about the Covid vaccines interference with women’s menstrual cycles: ‘There’s something irregular about their menstrual cycles. We will have to investigate that down the line, because that is a little concerning.’

His comment turned out to be an understatement. According to Pfizer’s own records, at least 82 per cent of pregnant women who were vaccinated lost their babies. Since this was known before the vaccines were given emergency approval by the US Food and Drug Administration, how it was that they recommended them to pregnant women is alarming.

Dr James Thorp, who has 44 years of obstetrics experience and served on the board of the Society for Maternal Foetal Medicine, has stated that vaccinating pregnant women with the covid jab is an ‘egregious violation of ethics’. He and other experts analysed the reports from the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) in the US and found some alarming results. When they compared adverse reactions to the Covid jab with those of the flu jab they found there were 57 times more reports of miscarriages from the covid vaccination than the flu vaccination and 38 times more reports of foetal death and stillbirths.

An Australian fertility specialist has also reported an increase in miscarriages from 15 per cent to 74 per cent in women who received the Covid jab. Overall birth rates in Australia declined by 72 per cent approximately nine months after the vaccine roll-out compared with the same month in the previous year.

Dr Mike Yeadon, a former vice-president at Pfizer, believes the reason for increased infertility is due to antibodies being formed against synctin-1, a protein in the placenta, which is similar to the spike protein, and has noted that the lipid nanoparticles of the vaccine accumulate in the ovaries. After noting the high rate of pregnancy and menstrual abnormalities, one study concluded: ‘A worldwide moratorium on the use of Covid-19 vaccines in pregnancy is advised until randomised prospective trials document safety in pregnancy and long-term follow-up in offspring.’

Yet the Covid jab has been consistently pushed on pregnant women by governments worldwide, not least in the UK.

But what of ‘traditional’ vaccines? There are reasons to question them too, particularly those added ingredients reported elsewhere to be associated with fertility issues. What then are the sources of evidence that indicate this could be a problem, and that raise questions about vaccines’ possible injurious effect on reproduction?

For people who want access to this evidence what follows is a review of research on the impact of ‘adjuvants’ added to vaccines for the purpose of increasing the immune response (the scientific justification for which is given here).

One of these is aluminium, which is added despite the separate evidence that exposure to it impacts on male fertility: this study for example finds a statistically significant inverse relationship between the aluminium content of semen and the sperm count. The fact that it is used in the form of aluminium chloride to induce infertility in laboratory animals, begs the question of why it is permitted in vaccines?

Another is polysorbate 80, also known as Tween 80, used as an emulsifier in vaccines, has been shown to inhibit the production of testosterone, causing damage to the uterus and ovaries in rats. A patent for a vaccine exists that deliberately causes infertility in animals and Tween 80 is specifically mentioned as a preferred ingredient.

Triton X-100, another adjuvant, also known as Octoxynol 9, has a similarly drastic effect on sperm. In a test on rams’ sperm, it completely immobilised them whilst also destroying their plasma membranes. Triton X-100’s major application is its use as a spermicide in contraceptives. It has also been identified as an allergen in the mRNA Covid vaccines.

How did such ingredients ever come to be added to vaccines? The scientific justification is that they improve vaccine efficacy and that whatever the side effects found, these are offset by the view that ‘the huge worth of vaccines remains unquestionable’.

Formaldehyde is another adjuvant, used to inactivate live viruses and bacteria in vaccines. Apart from being a carcinogen, there is also evidence of its potential deleterious effect on fertility. A paper published in the Mutation Research journal found a positive association between formaldehyde and reproductive toxicity and concluded: ‘Human reproductive and developmental toxicities resulting from formaldehyde exposure could potentially be a threat to human health.’

A Chinese study concluded that exposure to formaldehyde increased the risk of miscarriage. Even the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) accept that working with formaldehyde could increase fertility problems or the chances of having a miscarriage. However, the same CDC remain uncritical supporters of vaccines, promoting them as safe and recommending some even to pregnant women, like the flu vaccine, which contain formaldehyde.

Powerful antibiotics such as neomycin, gentamicin and polymyxin B are frequently used in vaccines to prevent the contents from becoming infected with bacteria. Yet a study using neomycin on rats concluded that its administration resulted in a marked reduction in sperm count, motility and viability.

The antibiotic drugs streptomycin and neomycin are ‘suspected to have caused or may be expected to cause, an increased incidence of human fetal malformations or irreversible damage’.

Another antibiotic, gentamicin, has been shown to have various adverse effects on male fertility, including reduced weight of reproductive organs and a negative effect on sperm. The medicines.org website states that gentamicin should be given to pregnant women only in life-threatening situations because it can cause nerve and renal damage to the foetus. Yet it is found in flu vaccines which are routinely given to expectant mothers.

This article purporting to bust the myths and misinformation surrounding the side effect impacts of adjuvants in vaccines does not mention fertility.

Yet there are causes for concern that the authorities, in their adherence to vaccines, seem insufficiently interested in. Take the HPV vaccine: in addition to the serious health issues associated with it detailed in TCW here, it reportedly can adversely affect fertility, cause ovarian failure and, according to a study in Nature, menstrual irregularities and early menopause. The flu vaccine too has been associated with spontaneous abortions.

Worryingly, a scientific paper published in 2017 claimed that a widespread tetanus vaccine programme in Kenya in 2014 was a cover for trying to sterilise the female population of the country. It said that the tetanus toxoid (TT) vaccine used by the World Health Organisation in Kenya also contained human chorionic gonadotropin (hCG); together these can cause spontaneous abortions and infertility. This had been known for years as a TT and hCG vaccine had already been proposed for birth control. Was this a deliberate attempt at forced birth control or just an appalling and casual medical mistake?

The infamous and hard to explain 2010 speech by Bill Gates, one of the world’s foremost pro-vaccine zealots, in which he lists vaccines as one of the measures used to reduce the population, raised more questions than it answered. Was it a Freudian slip? Vaccinating malnourished children can have fatal results.

The sum total of this evidence suggests there may be cause for concern. Platitudes stating that ‘the huge worth of vaccines is unquestionable’ is no answer to the quite specific question raised by the routine addition to vaccines of apparently dangerous adjuvants – that of their possible impact on fertility.

Part 4 will examine how our food, water and air are also laden, intentionally, carelessly or for profit motive, with anti-fertility substances.