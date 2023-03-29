Aletho News

Israeli forces use Palestinian boy as a human shield in Nablus

Defence for Children Palestine | March 28, 2023

16-year-old Anas Al-Khalili was used as a human shield by Israeli forces in the northern occupied West Bank town of Nablus earlier this year. In this video, he describes his terrifying experience.

Palestinian child lives with lifelong injuries after an Israeli soldier shot him in the head

Defence for Children Palestine | March 23, 2023

13-year-old Abdul-Rahman was shot in the head by Israeli forces while collecting grapes near his home in the village of Kafr Qaddoum in the occupied West Bank. An expanding bullet struck him in the forehead and doctors were unable to remove all the bullet shards, leaving Abdul-Rahman with lifelong injuries.

These bullets used by Israeli forces are designed to expand inside the body upon impact, causing massive internal injuries. Customary international law prohibits the use of expanding bullets, or any bullets that expand or flatten easily in the human body, though DCIP regularly documents fatalities and injuries seemingly as a result of expanding bullets, also known as dumdum bullets.

  1. Such brutal, invasive murderers should be in prison with life-long head-wounds or executed for multiple crimes against Humanity, instead of their victims, innocent children in a virtual prison, just about surviving in their own country under the most repressive Apartheid dictatorship.

    Comment by jbthring | March 29, 2023 | Reply


