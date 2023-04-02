INSIDE A RUSSIAN YOUTH CAMP CONDEMNED BY THE ICC
The Grayzone | March 31, 2023
In this Grayzone exclusive, reporter Jeremy Loffredo visits the Donbas Express, a musical instruction camp for youth from the war torn regions of Donetsk and Lugansk, and reveals the reality of a program described by State Department-funded researchers who inspired the ICC arrest warrant for Vladimir Putin as a “re-education” camp.
Find more reporting at https://thegrayzone.com
April 2, 2023
Bamford's "Spyfail" exposes corruption at center of Netanyahu "judicial reform" crisis that is tearing Israel apart
By Grant F. Smith | IRmep | March 30, 2023
James Bamford's new book Spyfail: Foreign Spies, Moles, Saboteurs, and the Collapse of America's Counterintelligence devotes nine chapters to the impunity of Israel, its spies and U.S. lobby.
Bamford is best known as America's premiere chronicler of the ultra-secretive National Security Agency in his books The Puzzle Palace and The Shadow Factory.
Unlike most authors published through mainstream publishing houses, Bamford has not held back on exposing extremely damaging and behind the scenes exploits of Israel and its lobby in this damning look at U.S. counterintelligence. That was a shock to the second most prominent reader reviewer on Amazon.com who claimed, "I did not expect a full-throated anti-Israel screed completely devoid of nuance or historical context." Most other reviewers were much more appreciative of Bamford's honest take.
Among the most scandalous episodes chronicled in Spy Fail are stunning new details about Hollywood movie producer Arnon Milchan's espionage and weapons smuggling operations targeting the United States.
