Aletho News

ΑΛΗΘΩΣ

INSIDE A RUSSIAN YOUTH CAMP CONDEMNED BY THE ICC

The Grayzone | March 31, 2023

In this Grayzone exclusive, reporter Jeremy Loffredo visits the Donbas Express, a musical instruction camp for youth from the war torn regions of Donetsk and Lugansk, and reveals the reality of a program described by State Department-funded researchers who inspired the ICC arrest warrant for Vladimir Putin as a “re-education” camp.

Find more reporting at https://thegrayzone.com

April 2, 2023 - Posted by | Fake News, Mainstream Media, Warmongering, Timeless or most popular, Video | ,

No comments yet.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

« Previous | Next »

%d bloggers like this: