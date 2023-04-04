Saudi, Iran, Syria envoys meet in Oman
MEMO | April 4, 2023
The ambassadors of Saudi Arabia, Iran, Syria and Iraq held a meeting in the Gulf country of Oman on Tuesday, according to Iraqi Ambassador, Qais Saad Al-Amiri, Anadolu News Agency reports.
The diplomats exchanged views about regional affairs during the meeting hosted by Al-Amiri “in an atmosphere of optimism and familiarity among the attendees,” the Iraqi Embassy in Muscat tweeted.
Last month, Saudi Arabia and Iran announced the restoration of their diplomatic relations during talks hosted by Beijing, a deal called a diplomatic coup by China.
The two sides are expected to open embassies in each other’s capitals within two months since the deal was signed on 10 March.
Talks are also under way between Saudi Arabia and Syria to resume consular services in the two countries, according to the Saudi Foreign Ministry.
From the Archives
The Point Of No Return
By Tony Heller | Real Climate Science | March 26, 2023
Fifteen years ago the National Snow and Ice Data Center’s Mark Serreze said Arctic sea ice was in a death spiral.
Grist said the Artic was past the point of no return and would be largely ice-free by 2020.
NSIDC: Arctic melt passes the point of no return | Grist
“North Pole poised to be largely ice-free by 2020: “It’s like the Arctic is covered with an egg shell and the egg shell is now just cracking completely.”
There has been essentially no change in Arctic sea extent ice since then:
