Anatomy of the sinister Covid Project, Part 6

This is the sixth and final part of Paula Jardine’s anatomy of the US ‘Manhattan Project’ for biodefence (later renamed Operation Warp Speed) which culminated in the Covid project and the creation of its goal – to engineer an otherwise unobtainable commercial market for mRNA gene therapy vaccines that the small group of powerful men and women involved in it – obsessed with viruses, vaccines and the idea of a war against microbes – were so desperate for. You can catch up with the first five parts here.

The first of the final links in the chain of events that led up to the Wuhan lockdown and the WHO’s declaration of a pandemic was the refusal of the US Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) to fund the EcoHealth Alliance’s DEFUSE proposal because of concerns that it violated the moratorium on gain-of-function research imposed by the administration of President Obama in 2014. The second was the making of the asymptomatic transmission myth.

Purportedly to defuse the threat to humans from bat-borne coronaviruses, Dr Anthony Fauci, then director of the US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) decided to fund the DEFUSE plan himself. To get around the moratorium on such research, the work was outsourced to the Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV) whose researchers were in turn collaborating with the ‘Dr Strangelove’ of this tale, Dr Ralph Baric, the world-leading coronavirus expert based at the University of North Carolina Chapel Hill. Dr Baric wrote the section of the DEFUSE proposal that gave rise to DARPA’s concerns that it amounted to gain-of-function work. He then further assisted Moderna and the NIAID in December 2019 when he was tasked with running the animal testing of their prototype coronavirus vaccine. (The emergency use authorisation of remdesivir as a Covid-19 treatment in May 2020 may have been a reward to Baric for his assistance – he helped to develop it for Gilead Sciences and may well earn royalties on it. One pharmacologist wrote to the BMJ saying it was a drug least likely to be a safe treatment for Covid. Oddly, the WIV also applied for a Chinese patent on remdesivir as a Covid treatment on January 21, 2020.)

In a letter to Congressional Republicans, the US National Institutes of Health (NIH), of which NIAID is a part, denied that the EcoHealth/NIH funded research at the WIV amounted to gain-of-function research that would make coronaviruses more dangerous to humans, while simultaneously admitting that Wuhan experiments had unexpectedly made it more infectious in mice. The WIV researchers have been criticised for conducting their research in a Level 2 biosafety lab but if they were working on a bat coronavirus vaccine as called for in the DEFUSE proposal they may have thought a top security Level 4 biosafety lab unnecessary.

Dr Michael Callahan, a former DARPA employee and longtime associate of Dr Robert Kadlec, the architect of the biodefence ‘Manhattan Project’, was in China in January 2020 as reports of a new virus broke. Dr Robert Malone, who played a foundational role in developing the mRNA technology on which the vaccines are based and who has long acquaintance with the American intelligence community, says Callahan rang him from China on January 4, 2020. He just happened to be there, according to Brendan Borrell’s book First Shots, collaborating with Chinese associates on avian flu research.

Raising eyebrows, Callahan was in Wuhan on January 17, 2020 before the World Health Organisation (WHO) made its preliminary field visit on January 20-21.Callahan was the source of US reports that China’s infection numbers were under-reported. Soon after, in late January, Kadlec hired Callahan as a consultant. Malone recently called for both Callahan and Kadlec to be questioned by Congressional investigators.

Callahan is one of a number of biosecurity veterans with a long association with Kadlec and dubbed by Kadlec ‘the Wolverines’ after a group of US marines defending the homeland in the film Red Dawn. Amongst Kadlec’s Wolverines were: Matt Hepburn, DARPA’s P3 programme manager; Dr Carter Mecher, the co-author of Dr Richard Hatchett’s 2006 US Pandemic Influenza Plan, the implementation plan for which called for ‘snow days’ – stay-at-home orders we now call lockdowns; and Kadlec’s successors as Homeland Security Director of Biodefence Policy in the George W Bush administration, Dr James Lawler and Dr Richard Hatchett, the CEO of CEPI, the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations.

According to Sir Jeremy Farrar, Dr Mecher had been pushing the idea of asymptomatic spread in the so-called Red Dawn email chain in January 2020. On February 4, days after the WHO declared a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC) at the third time of asking, it was Callahan whom Kadlec dispatched to Japan to manage the evacuation of Americans from the Diamond Princess cruise ship. It had been quarantined at Yokohama after ten passengers were reported sick with Covid. Callahan, joined by fellow Wolverine Dr Lawler, prevented two officials of the US Centers for Disease Control (CDC) from boarding the ship with them. The pair then began testing the small number of sick occupants of the ship. During the second week of quarantine the pair extended testing to passengers who weren’t sick and were soon reporting back to their superiors at the US Department of Health and Human Services (HSS) that Covid was everywhere. Callahan refused to give remdesivir to the Covid patients on the ship due to concerns that it causes liver failure (Borrell First Shots p74).

Sir Jeremy Farrar, then director of the UK Wellcome Trust, who was an active participant in Kadlec’s scheme, told a Parliamentary Committee in July 2020 that humans had no immunity to Covid. However the Japanese report on the Diamond Princess outbreak belies this: 3,618 of the 3,711 occupants were tested and 410 of the 696 positive cases were people with no symptoms. Only 13 passengers, almost all in their 70s or 80s, died of Covid.

Asymptomatic spread is one of the purported characteristics that supposedly made Sars CoV2 uniquely dangerous enough to justify lockdowns that were supposed to stop it spreading until a vaccine could be rolled out to save everyone. The UK NERVTAG group peer reviewed asymptomatic spread for Sage, the UK’s Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies, on January 28 2020 and debunked it. As stipulated in its terms of reference, peer review of the science is meant to be one of Sage’s functions, but after the review of asymptomatic spread became inconvenient to the agenda it was dispensed with.The Sage minutes from its January 28 meeting set this function aside stating instead that Sage was responsible for ‘coordinating science advice across HMG’.

Callahan and Lawler’s reports from the Diamond Princess were instrumental in reviving the idea of asymptomatic spread at the same time as the Farrar-led lockdown shakedown campaign to generate funds to enable CEPI’s international roll out of Kadlec’s programme was gearing up.

Since the start of the Covid vaccine programme roll-out in December 2020, 5.1billion people have been ‘bushwhacked’ with Kadlec’s Warp Speed vaccines despite no long-term safety data ever having been available. The objective was a needle in every arm. The medium-term real world data shows fertility rates dropping, rates of cancer diagnosis increasing, and cardiovascular events and non-Covid all-cause mortality rising. The number of respected medical figures publicly calling for the suspension of the vaccine programme is increasing.

In the meantime, following the big bang of Kadlec’s Manhattan Project, the biosecurity cabal carries on regardless. The WHO-led vaccine passport project continues, threatening yet more coercion each time a new vaccine is available or a public health emergency is declared. Hatchett and CEPI have continued to expand vaccine manufacturing capacity globally, institutionalising this biosecurity fascism by creating a network of vested interests around the world. Hatchett is Major Kong to Kadlec’s General Ripper in this 21st century Strangelovian saga. It was he who in April 2020 said ‘Covid is a watershed leading to a very, very different world.’ His statement has more than a whiff of unfinished business.