Switzerland withdraws all Covid vaccination recommendations

They almost got it right. They stopped short of pulling the product from the market and properly investigating the net harms but I guess that can still come.

Switzerland stops the Covid vaccinations: all vaccination recommendations have been withdrawn, doctors can only administer the controversial vaccines in individual cases under certain conditions – but then bear the risk of liability for vaccination damage.

Whilst it is unfortunate that they cite high prevalence of natural immunity and low levels of virus circulation as primary motivation, rather than the complete ineffectiveness and damage caused by the “vaccine”, it still represents the most courageous act by a public health authority.

Nevertheless, they do still mention those last two facts. It’s progress. Pushing liability onto the doctors is very welcome. Maybe, they’ll put a bit more thought into the part they are playing in the democide.

Strangely, mainstream media missed this update…

The Federal Office of Public Health (FOPH) and the Federal Commission for Vaccination Issues (EKIF) state, as of 3.4.23, in their vaccination recommendation (can be found on this website):

Covid-19 vaccination strategy

The Covid-19 vaccination strategy was developed and updated by the Federal Commission for Vaccination (EKIF) and the Federal Office of Public Health (BAG). The strategy defines the vaccination goals and forms the basis for the Covid-19 vaccination recommendations in Switzerland.

Vaccination recommendations

The vaccination recommendations are drawn up by the EKIF in cooperation with the BAG. As soon as Swissmedic grants approval for a vaccine, the EKIF draws up vaccination recommendations based on the results of the clinical studies and other available evidence.

The latest scientific findings are included in the vaccination recommendations and the current epidemiological situation is taken into account. As a result, the recommendations can partially deviate from the approval.

In addition to specific information on the vaccination target groups and the vaccination schemes, the vaccination recommendations also contain information on the effectiveness and safety of the vaccines as well as important information on the administration of the vaccinations.

Vaccination recommendation for the Covid-19 vaccination in spring/summer 2023

Corona Immunitas seroprevalence data (June/July 2022) show that more than 98% of the Swiss population have antibodies against SARS-CoV-2. Due to the immunity situation, the currently predominant virus variants and the expected low virus circulation in spring/summer 2023, it can be assumed that people without risk factors have a very low risk of becoming seriously ill with Covid-19 in spring/summer 2023.

For this reason, no recommendation for vaccination against Covid-19 is formulated.

FOPH and EKIF only recommend vaccination for persons at particularly high risk (BGP) from the age of 16 if the attending physician considers it to be medically indicated in the individual case given the epidemiological situation and a temporarily increased protection against serious illness can be expected.

In the event of an emerging SARS-CoV-2 wave, vaccination against Covid-19 would be recommended for BGP. In this case, BAG and EKIF would update the recommendation accordingly.

The recommendations apply regardless of the type and number of vaccination doses already received and the number of SARS-CoV-2 infections that have occurred.

Vaccination is preferably recommended with bivalent mRNA vaccines or Nuvaxovid®. These vaccines, like the monovalent mRNA vaccine, are generally suitable and recommended to prevent serious infections. A minimum interval of 6 months to the last Covid-19 vaccination or known SARS-CoV-2 infection must be observed.

Information on groups of people with an increased risk of severe courses due to chronic diseases or specific conditions can be found in the document Categories of people at particularly high risk.

Differing vaccination recommendations apply to unvaccinated persons from the age of 5 with severe immunodeficiency.

For details on the recommendation situations and their exceptions: see Appendix 1 of the vaccination recommendation for the Covid-19 vaccination.

Recommended vaccinations are free for people from the target groups. Vaccinations that are not recommended but are carried out, for example for travel purposes, are available for a fee.

Such vaccinations are carried out without subsidiary liability by the federal government.

According to this (non MSM) news report, information from the full strategy document indicates that the liability is now entirely on the physician:

Compensation by the federal government to injured persons for vaccination damage can only be considered for vaccinations if they were officially recommended or ordered (see Art. 64 EpG).

