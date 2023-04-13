Chinese Foreign Ministry Calls on US to Explain Military-Biological Activities Abroad
Sputnik – 12.04.2023
BEIJING – China has called on the United States to explain its military-biological activities abroad and observe its international obligations, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said on Wednesday.
Earlier in the day, Russia’s upper house approved the final report of a parliamentary commission on the US biological program in Ukraine. The lower house approved the document on Tuesday. The paper is a result of the commission’s one-year investigation.
“We reiterate our calls on the United States to faithfully observe their international obligations and provide comprehensive explanations on its military-biological activity within the country and abroad,” Wang told a press conference.
According to Konstantin Kosachev, deputy speaker of Russia’s upper house of parliament, there are at least 30 US biological laboratories in Ukraine. The official also said that that the Pentagon was the main commissioner of studies at such laboratories, which may be used for military purposes, including against Russia.
Share this:
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- More
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
Related
April 13, 2023 - Posted by aletho | War Crimes | China, Russia, Ukraine, United States
No comments yet.
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
Featured Video
THE POD LIFE
or go to
Aletho News Archives – Video-Images
Book Review
How the CIA Used LSD to Destroy the New Left
By Stuart Jeanne Bramhall | Dissident Voice | September 4, 2016
Drugs as Weapons Against Us: The CIA’s Murderous Targeting of SDS, Panthers, Hendrix, Lennon, Cobain, Tupac and Other Activists is a virtual encyclopedia of the global drug trade. Author John L Potash devotes special attention to the long involvement of the British and US governments in illegal drug trafficking – for the political and financial benefit of the elite families who control these governments. Most of the book focuses on MKULTRA, the top secret CIA program devoted to developing and experimenting with mind altering drugs, such as LSD, MDA (an ecstasy precursor), STP, PCP and Scopolamine.
Although CIA Director Richard Helms ordered all MKULTRA records destroyed in the mid-seventies, 30,000 pages of documents were preserved in the CIA Finance Department. Meticulously researched and footnoted, Drugs as Weapons relies on an extensive variety of sources, including the 30,000 pages, FOIA releases, police files, whistleblower statements, media and alternative media investigations and other prominent researchers such as Peter Dale Scott, Alfred, McCoy, Alex Constantine, Catherine Austin Fitts, and the late Gary Webb and Michael Rupert. … continue
Blog Roll
-
Join 2,737 other subscribers
Visits Since December 2009
- 6,288,994 hits
Looking for something?
Archives
Calendar
CategoriesAletho News Civil Liberties Corruption Deception Economics Environmentalism Ethnic Cleansing, Racism, Zionism Fake News False Flag Terrorism Full Spectrum Dominance Illegal Occupation Mainstream Media, Warmongering Malthusian Ideology, Phony Scarcity Militarism Progressive Hypocrite Russophobia Science and Pseudo-Science Solidarity and Activism Subjugation - Torture Supremacism, Social Darwinism Timeless or most popular Video War Crimes Wars for Israel
Tags9/11 Afghanistan Africa al-Qaeda Argentina Australia BBC Benjamin Netanyahu Brazil Canada CDC Central Intelligence Agency China CIA CNN Colombia Covid-19 COVID-19 Vaccine Da’esh Donald Trump Egypt European Union Facebook FBI FDA France Gaza Germany Google Hamas Hebron Hezbollah Hillary Clinton Human rights India Iran Iraq ISIS Israel Israeli settlement Japan Jerusalem Joe Biden Korea Latin America Lebanon Libya Middle East National Security Agency NATO New York Times North Korea NSA Obama Pakistan Palestine Qatar Russia Sanctions against Iran Saudi Arabia Syria The Guardian Turkey Twitter UAE UK Ukraine United Nations United States USA Venezuela Washington Post West Bank Yemen Zionism
Recent Comments
hamburgertime on No end to this story: Expect a… hamburgertime on No end to this story: Expect a… Thomas Lee Simpson on Seymour Hersh: Nord Stream Sab… jbthring on Putin names cause of tensions… Thomas Lee Simpson on US professor quits after alleg… eddieb on Disaster Troll Propaganda itchyvet on One Particular Pentagon Doc Ex… itchyvet on US has “profound concerns” ove… Thomas Lee Simpson on Time to Revisit the Viktor Bou… papasha408 on Trump’s arrest exposes America… papasha408 on Zelensky and team stole at lea… rediscover911com on Pentagon Leaks Show Washington…
Aletho News
- Chinese Foreign Ministry Calls on US to Explain Military-Biological Activities Abroad April 13, 2023
- Bolton touts ‘grand strategy’ to counter Russia and China April 13, 2023
- The war, the separation of the world, or the end of an Empire? April 13, 2023
- Seymour Hersh: Nord Stream Sabotage Led to ‘Total Breakdown’ Between White House, Intel Community April 13, 2023
- UK newspaper removes interview with Russian ambassador April 13, 2023
- No end to this story: Expect a drip-drip or steady trickle of US military leaks April 13, 2023
- Washington Post’s disinformation on Egypt causes confusion over Pentagon document leaks April 13, 2023
- THE POD LIFE April 13, 2023
- FDA Commissioner says regulation is needed to target “misinformation” which harms life expectancy April 13, 2023
- Biden to Spend $5 Billion on New Coronavirus Vaccine Initiative Supported by Gates, Fauci and Republican Lawmakers April 12, 2023
- Musk calls out BBC reporter over ‘lies’ April 12, 2023
- Trump’s arrest exposes America’s Soros-style (in)justice system April 12, 2023
- US professor quits after allegedly faking racism stats – media April 12, 2023
- Zelensky and team stole at least $400 million of Western aid – Seymour Hersh April 12, 2023
- Disaster Troll Propaganda April 12, 2023
- Majority of Moldovans Oppose Idea of Joining NATO: President April 12, 2023
- One Particular Pentagon Doc Exposes The Unprofessionalism Of The US’ Intel Community April 12, 2023
- Pentagon Leaks Show Washington ‘Dissidents’ Want ‘Offramp’ From Ukraine ‘Disaster’ April 12, 2023
If Americans Knew
Brownstone Institute
- The Sad Fallout of Covid Panic in Japan April 13, 2023
- What the Bud Light Fiasco Reveals about the Ruling Class April 13, 2023
- The Inside Story of Brownstone Institute April 12, 2023
- Models Do Not and Cannot Reveal All Truth April 12, 2023
- One Thousand One Hundred Thirty Five Days April 11, 2023
- The Retreat From the Enlightenment Can be Stopped April 11, 2023
Richie Allen
- Talk To Richie On Thursday’s Show April 13, 2023
- Bud Light Sales Drop After Partnering With Trans TikTok Bloke April 12, 2023
- Musk – “Owning Twitter Has Been Painful” April 12, 2023
- Sharron Davies: “Nike Trans Ad Is Erasing Women!” April 11, 2023
Not A Lot Of People Know That
- China doubles down on coal ahead of potential summer blackouts April 13, 2023
- The Institute for Strategic Dialogue April 13, 2023
- Norman Fenton On Net Zero April 13, 2023
- NOAA Confirm UAH Tropospheric Temperature Trends April 13, 2023
No Tricks Zone
More Links
Contact:atheonews (at) gmail.com
Disclaimer
This site is provided as a research and reference tool. Although we make every reasonable effort to ensure that the information and data provided at this site are useful, accurate, and current, we cannot guarantee that the information and data provided here will be error-free. By using this site, you assume all responsibility for and risk arising from your use of and reliance upon the contents of this site.
This site and the information available through it do not, and are not intended to constitute legal advice. Should you require legal advice, you should consult your own attorney.
Nothing within this site or linked to by this site constitutes investment advice or medical advice.
Materials accessible from or added to this site by third parties, such as comments posted, are strictly the responsibility of the third party who added such materials or made them accessible and we neither endorse nor undertake to control, monitor, edit or assume responsibility for any such third-party material.
The posting of stories, commentaries, reports, documents and links (embedded or otherwise) on this site does not in any way, shape or form, implied or otherwise, necessarily express or suggest endorsement or support of any of such posted material or parts therein.
The word “alleged” is deemed to occur before the word “fraud.” Since the rule of law still applies. To peasants, at least.
Fair Use
This site contains copyrighted material the use of which has not always been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available in our efforts to advance understanding of environmental, political, human rights, economic, democracy, scientific, and social justice issues, etc. We believe this constitutes a ‘fair use’ of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit to those who have expressed a prior interest in receiving the included information for research and educational purposes. For more info go to: http://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/17/107.shtml. If you wish to use copyrighted material from this site for purposes of your own that go beyond ‘fair use’, you must obtain permission from the copyright owner.
DMCA Contact
This is information for anyone that wishes to challenge our “fair use” of copyrighted material.
If you are a legal copyright holder or a designated agent for such and you believe that content residing on or accessible through our website infringes a copyright and falls outside the boundaries of “Fair Use”, please send a notice of infringement by contacting atheonews@gmail.com.
We will respond and take necessary action immediately.
If notice is given of an alleged copyright violation we will act expeditiously to remove or disable access to the material(s) in question.
All 3rd party material posted on this website is copyright the respective owners / authors. Aletho News makes no claim of copyright on such material.
Leave a Reply