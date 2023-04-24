Aletho News

ΑΛΗΘΩΣ

FEMINISM TO TRANS AND BEYOND

Amazing Polly | April 21, 2023

There’s a growing Techno-Immortality cult that wants us to abandon biology in order to live a synthetic digital life. Did it all start with feminism? To buy me a coffee or send me mail, please click here: https://amazingpolly.net/contact-support.php

April 24, 2023 - Posted by | Deception, Science and Pseudo-Science, Timeless or most popular, Video

No comments yet.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

« Previous |

%d bloggers like this: