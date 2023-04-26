Aletho News

ΑΛΗΘΩΣ

Tucker Carlson: It is hard to believe this is happening

FOX NEWS | April 19, 2023

Tucker Carlson gives his take on Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s censorship for his views on COVID and the Ukraine war on ‘Tucker Carlson Tonight.’

April 26, 2023 - Posted by | Corruption, Militarism, Russophobia, Science and Pseudo-Science, Video | ,

No comments yet.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

« Previous |

%d bloggers like this: