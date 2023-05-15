Aletho News

ΑΛΗΘΩΣ

Israel drone bombs Palestinian cyclist in Gaza

MEMO | May 15, 2023

There has been widespread anger after a video began circulating on social media recorded by a security camera in Gaza showing an Israeli drone bombing a Palestinian while he was riding his bike in the southern city of Rafah.

The Palestinian was travelling along a road when he was attacked by the Israeli drone during the occupation’s latest offensive on Gaza.

The video triggered anger on social media, with users highlighting that the cyclist was doing nothing suspicious.

During a five-day Israeli offensive on Gaza, the occupation killed 34 Palestinian, including six children and three women, and wounded 157 others, including 48 children, 26 women and ten senior citizens.

May 15, 2023 - Posted by | Timeless or most popular, Video, War Crimes | , , ,

1 Comment »

  1. Noted. God damn these murderous, thieving, sadistic, immoral, psychopathologically criminal Zionist bastards.

    Like

    Comment by roberthstiver | May 15, 2023 | Reply


Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

« Previous |

%d bloggers like this: