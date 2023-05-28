Government report claims pandemic as a precedent for ‘environmental’ policy
Lockdowns show behavioural restrictions are possible with the right messaging, a political disease we have yet to learn the extent of
eugyppius: a plague chronicle | May 22, 2023
The Advisory Council on the Environment is a body of experts convened by the Federal Republic of Germany to advise the state on matters of environmental policy. I’m grateful to @tomdabassman on Twitter for drawing attention to their recent and deeply creepy 200-page report on “The obligation of policymakers: Facilitating environmentally friendly behaviour.” It abounds in remarkable and revealing statements, and I’ve spent a good part of the day studying it for a longer post that I hope to write in the coming weeks.
For now, I want to draw your attention to the introduction, which is bad enough. Its authors depart from the premise that the state currently lacks “policy measures … targeting environmentally relevant behaviour,” and join others in affirming that it is the job of the state to nudge individual decisions in the right direction. Tellingly, both the pandemic and the sanctions-induced European energy crisis play a very large role in their thinking:
Although the key environmental crises, such as loss of biodiversity and climate change, are less directly visible and tangible than the energy crisis and the pandemic, environmental policymakers can learn from the sometimes painful but also important experiences of recent years: Behavioural changes in the population can be a part of the solution to crises such as these, and it is possible to adopt and implement policies aimed at changing behaviours.
For example, Germany introduced a series of measures in mid-2022 to alleviate the energy crisis … These measures targeted the behaviour of citizens. In addition to general calls to save energy, building owners were obliged to optimise their heating systems, employees had to accept lower room temperatures at work and it was forbidden to heat private swimming pools …. Earlier, Germany imposed far-reaching pandemic measures to contain the spread of Corona. For example, since 2020, the stated adopted and imposed various lockdowns and social contact limitations. Both highlight the contribution of behavioural changes, whether in energy consumption or social behaviour, to the project of combating a collective problem …
The aforementioned measures doubtless demanded a lot from people and in the specifics of the necessary extent of the restrictions, they proved controversial, as also in their unequal impact on different social groups. Nevertheless, the two crises show that political measures to carefully restrict the behaviour of citizens are possible if the threat is correspondingly great and the importance of the protected good – in these examples, health and energy – is recognised. The state has succeeded (even if not in every individual case) in devising measures such that they achieve their goal while maintaining proportionality. It is also clearly possible for these policies to be designed and communicated in such a way that the majority support them.
Emphasis mine. All of this speaks for itself, and I don’t have much to add, except to observe that the only way for restrictions to be “communicated” such that “the majority support them,” is by renewed forays into state media-fuelled mass panic and hysteria. Corona has taught our rulers that a great deal more is possible than they ever imagined, and they will spend the coming years exploring the limits.
Dr David E.Martin’s Speech At The European Union Parliament MAY 2023
EXPOSING THE BIO-WEAPON JAB
This is the video report of Dr. David Martin’s presentation during the European Union’s Parliamentary Session; (21 MINUTES)
https://rumble.com › v2ncp8w-dr-david-e.-martin-phd-covid-summit-european-union-parliament-may-2023.htm
Dr David E. Martin PhD – Covid Summit – European Union … – Rumble
TRANSCRIPT Of Dr David E.Martin’s Speech At The European Union Parliament MAY 2023
It is a, it is a particularly interesting location for B to be sitting today, given that over a decade ago I sat in this very chair right here in the European Union Parliament.
And at that time I warned the world of what was coming, during that conversation that was hosted at the time by the Green and EFA and a number of the other parties of the European Unions, of various representations.
We were having a conversation on whether Europe should adopt the United States policy of allowing for the patents on biologically derived materials.
And at the time I urged this body and I urged people around the world that the weaponization of nature against humanity had dire consequences.
Tragically, I sit here today, with that unfortunate line that I don’t like to say, which is “I told you so.”
But the fact of the matter is, we’re here not for a reprisal on past decisions. We’re here to actually, once again, come to the face of the human condition and ask the question, who do we want to be?
What do we want humanity to look like?
And rather than seeing this as an exercise in futility, which is very easy from time to time when you’re in the position I’m in, I actually see this not as an exercise in futility.
I see this as one of the greatest opportunities that faces us because we now have a public conversation, which is now front and center in people’s minds.
When this was an esoteric conversation about biological patents, nobody cared.
But when that conversation came home, then it became something people can care about.
So I’m actually quite grateful for this opportunity.
I thank the members of Parliament for hosting this.
I thank all of the translators who I apologize in advance.
I will use terminology that is probably very difficult to translate, so my apologies, and I’d also like to acknowledge the fact that many of you are aware of my involvement with this in large part due to the amazing work of my wonderful wife, Kim Martin, who encouraged me at the very early days of this pandemic to get on front of the camera and talk about all the information that I had been sharing among very small groups around the world.
And it was in fact her encouragement that put me in a place where many of you have heard what I have to say.
Ironically, the world that I came from that used to be very popular, my CNBC and Bloomberg presentations, which were televised on mainstream media around the world, was an audience that I lost.
I can confidently say Covid diminished my fame, but I can also confidently say that I’d rather stand among the people with whom I’m standing today than any of the folks that were part of that previous world.
So, this is a much better place to be.
My role today is to set the stage for this conversation in a historical context, because this did not come in the last three years.
This did not come in the last five or six years.
This actually is an ongoing question that probably began here in Europe in the early stages of the mid 19 hundreds, but certainly by 1913, 1914, this conversation started right here in Central Europe.
The pandemic that we alleged to have happen in the last few years also did not happen overnight.
In fact, the very specific pandemic using coronavirus began in a very different time.
Most of you don’t know that Coronavirus as a model of a pathogen was isolated in 1965.
Coronavirus was identified in 1965 as one of the first infectious, replicatable viral models that could be used to modify a series of other experiences of human condition.
It was isolated once upon a time associated with the common cold.
But what’s particularly interesting about its isolation in 1965 was that it was immediately identified as a pathogen that could be used and modified for a whole host of reasons.
And you heard me correctly, that was 1965.
And by the way, these slides are public domain.
You’re welcome to look at every single reference.
Every comment that I made is based on published material.
So do make sure that you look at those references.
But in 1966, the very first COV Coronavirus model was used as a transatlantic biological experiment in human manipulation, and you heard the date 1966.
I hope you’re getting the point of what I’m saying.
This is not an overnight thing.
This is actually something that’s been long in the making.
A year before I was born, we had the first Trans-Atlantic coronavirus data sharing experiment between the United States and the United Kingdom.
And in 1967, the year I was born, we did the first human trials on inoculating people with modified coronavirus.
Isn’t that amazing?
56 years ago, the overnight success of a pathogen that’s been 56 years in engineering, and I want that to chill with all of you.
Where were we when we actually allowed in violation of biological and chemical weapons treaties?
Where were we as a human civilization when we thought it was an acceptable thing to do to take a pathogen for the United States and infect the world with it?
Where was that conversation and what should have been that conversation in 1967?
That conversation wasn’t had. Ironically, the common cold was turned into a chimera in the 1970s, and in 1975, 1976 and 1977, we started figuring out how to modify coronavirus by putting it into different animals.
Pigs and dogs.
And not surprisingly, by the time we got to 1990, we found out that coronavirus as a infectious agent was an industrial problem for two primary industries, the industries of dogs and pigs.
Dog breeders and pigs found that Coronavirus created gastrointestinal problems, and that became the basis for Pfizer’s first spike protein vaccine.
Patent filed. Are you ready for this In 1990?
Did you hear what I just said?
1990.
Operation Warpspeed.
I’m sorry.
Where’s the warp and the speed?
Pfizer 1990.
The very first spike protein vaccine for Coronavirus.
Isn’t that fascinating?
Isn’t it fascinating that we were, we were told that, well, the spike protein is a new thing.
We just found out that that’s the problem.
No.
As a matter of fact, we didn’t just find out it was not just now.
Now the problem, we found that out in 1990 and filed the first patents on vaccines in 1990 for the spike protein of Coronavirus.
And who would’ve thought Pfizer?
Clearly the innocent organization that does nothing but promote human health.
Clearly, Pfizer, the organization that has not bought the votes in this chamber, in every chamber of every government around the world, not that Pfizer, certainly they wouldn’t have had anything to do with this, but oh yes, they did.
And in 1990 they found out that there was a problem with vaccines.
They didn’t work.
You know why they didn’t work?
It turns out that Coronavirus is a very malleable model.
It transforms and it changes, and it mutates over time.
As a matter of fact, every publication on vaccines for Coronavirus from 1990 until 2018, every single publication concluded that Coronavirus escapes the vaccine impulse because it modifies and mutates too quickly for vaccines to be effective.
And since 1990 to 2018, that is the published science ladies and gentlemen, that’s following the science, following the science is their own indictment of their own programs that said, it doesn’t work.
And there are thousands of publications to that effect, not a few hundred. And not paid for by pharmaceutical companies.
These are publications that are independent scientific research that shows unequivocally including efforts of the chimera modifications made by Ralph Bair in the University of North Carolina Chapel Hill.
All of them show vaccines do not work on coronavirus.
That’s the science, and that science has never been disputed.
But then we had an interesting development in 2002, and this date is most important because in 2002, the University of North Carolina Chapel Hill patented, and I quote, an infectious replication defective clone of coronavirus.
Listen to those words …
Infectious replication, defective.
What does that phrase actually mean?
For those of you not familiar with language, let me unpack it for you.
Infectious replication.
Defective means a weapon.
It means something meant to target an individual but not have collateral damage to other individuals.
That’s what infectious replication defective means.
And that patent was filed in 2002 on work funded by NIAD’s Anthony Fauci from 1999 to 2002, and that work patented at the University of North Carolina Chapel Hill mysteriously preceded SARS 1.0 by a year.
“Dave, are you suggesting that SARS 1.0 wasn’t from a wet market in Wuhan?”
“Are you suggesting it might have come from a laboratory in the University of North Carolina Chapel Hill?”
No, I’m not suggesting it.
I’m telling you that’s the facts we engineered SARS.
SARS is not a naturally occurring phenomenon.
The naturally occurring phenomenon is called the common cold.
It’s called influenza-like illness.
It’s called gastroenteritis.
That’s the naturally occurring coronavirus.
SARS is the research developed by humans weaponizing a life system model to actually attack human beings, and they patented it in 2002.
And in 2003, giant surprise, the CDC filed the patent on Coronavirus isolated from humans in violation once again of biological and chemical weapons, treaties and laws that we have in the United States, and I’m very, very precise on this.
United States likes to talk about its rights and everything else, and the rule of law and all the nonsense that we like to talk about, but we don’t ratify treaties about, I don’t know, defending humans.
We conspicuously avoid that we actually have a great track record of advocating for human rights and then denying them when it comes to actually being part of the international community, which is a slightly problematic thing.
But let’s get something very clear.
When the CDC, in April of 2003 filed the patent on SARS Coronavirus isolated from humans, what did they do?
They downloaded a sequence from China, and filed a patent on it in the United States.
Any of you familiar with biological and chemical weapons treaties knows that’s a violation.
That’s a crime.
That’s not an innocent, oops; that’s a crime.
And the United States Patent Office went as far as to reject that patent application on two occasions until the CDC decided to bribe the patent office to override the patent examiner to ultimately issue the patent in 2007 on SARS Coronavirus.
But let’s not let that get away from us, because it turns out that the RT PCR, which was the test that we allegedly were going to use to identify the risks associated with coronavirus, was actually identified as a bioterrorism threat by me in the European Union sponsored events in 2002 and 2003, 20 years ago that happened here in Brussels and across Europe.
In 2005, this particular pathogen was specifically labelled as a bioterrorism and bioweapon platform technology, described as such.
That’s not my terminology that I’m applying to it.
It was actually described as a bioweapons platform technology in 2005.
And from 2005 onwards, it was actually a bio warfare enabling agent.
Comment by Pip | May 28, 2023 |