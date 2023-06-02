Aletho News

ΑΛΗΘΩΣ

AUTISM IN THE CROSSHAIRS OF THE TRANS MOVEMENT

The Highwire with Del Bigtree | May 17, 2023

The often polarizing gender debate has now added those on the autism spectrum as possible clients for gender reassignment. But how is the medical community determining who’s a candidate?

June 2, 2023 - Posted by | Science and Pseudo-Science, Timeless or most popular, Video

